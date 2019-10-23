The Middlebury Campus

- Update: Study abroad office opts against mandatory evacuation of programs in Chile, offers students options
In good news for the senior class, the number of Middlebury graduates who find jobs within months of their graduation date has been steadily rising.
By KARI HENKEN
Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to Congress. In her talk, Ruth Hardy discussed some of the barriers that might explain why.
Rep. John Lewis discusses civil rights movement legacy
U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis spoke to a sold-out audience at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington about his book, his experiences in the civil rights movement and what he sees as modern day social justice issue priorities.
Public safety to install security cameras
After two decades of debate, the Department of Public Safety is finally set to install security cameras across campus, along with other security updates.
Rethinking Economics: Student-led initiative aims to increase diversity in economics classes
A new student club hopes to inform people about the broad scope of economics and increase the accessibility of lesser-known student resources.
By BENJY RENTON
After the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team's success in this year’s Women’s World Cup and the team's fight for equal pay captivated millions around the world,...
Tucked away in the foothills of the Green Mountains, the Spirit in Nature Interfaith Path (SPiN) Sanctuary provides a haven for contemplation, reflection and interfaith dialogue.
By ANNA WOOD
Midterms are in full swing, fall break is right around the corner and Vermont’s renowned peak foliage has hit. The season is here, and with it comes brilliant bursts...
Charter House Coalition hosts open house, expands services and renovates
Middlebury businesses on the right track despite construction concerns
The word “inclusivity” gets thrown around a lot. Still, people rarely seem sure what inclusivity actually looks like.
By DAN GOLSTEIN
Leaving behind your friends and family for a year is an immense decision, and when I touched down in Burlington after 30 hours of traveling, I couldn’t help but feel that I had chosen wrong.
SLG corner: so what is the Board of Trustees, anyway?
Greetings Middlebury! With this column, we are inaugurating the first “SLG Corner,” a project cooked up between The Campus, Senior Leadership Group (SLG) and the Student Government Association (SGA).
Starting a conversation about STIs
Gather around the fall leaf-fueled campfire; let’s talk about STIs. I’ll start by saying that you should not be having unprotected sex.
By KATELYN MEI
Professor Abel discussed his personal background and interests in Economics and offers advice to students thinking of entering the field.
By JOHN VAALER
The Heath Quartet impressed audiences during their three performances and three classroom visits last week.
Arthur Furniss: October 17, 2019
Arthur Furniss: October 10, 2019
Short recap on fall sports
By LAUREN BOYD
Middlebury Panthers football team currently claims a 5-0 record after their recent win against Colby. The team's next game is against Wesleyan Cardinals, another undefeated team in the NESCAC, where both teams will be fighting for a shot to have a 6-0 record.
Celebrating the magic of competition, Middlebury Quidditch hosts fall classic
The annual Middlebury Quidditch Festival occurred this past Friday October 5 on Battel Beach.