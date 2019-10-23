The Middlebury Campus

News
Post-graduation employment rates hit all-time high
Vermont State Senator Ruth Hardy talks women in politics
Rep. John Lewis discusses civil rights movement legacy

U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis spoke to a sold-out audience at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington about his book, his experiences in the civil rights movement and what he sees as modern day social justice issue priorities.

Public safety to install security cameras

After two decades of debate, the Department of Public Safety is finally set to install security cameras across campus, along with other security updates.

Rethinking Economics: Student-led initiative aims to increase diversity in economics classes

A new student club hopes to inform people about the broad scope of economics and increase the accessibility of lesser-known student resources.

Local
Burlington girls soccer team kicks equal pay into worldwide spotlight
Spirit in Nature trail system offers connection to sublime
Greens to yellows to reds: Vermont foliage is in full effect
CBD in your morning coffee?

October 17, 2019

Charter House Coalition hosts open house, expands services and renovates

October 17, 2019

Middlebury businesses on the right track despite construction concerns

October 17, 2019

Print Issue
Opinion
Take the class to the classroom
Exchange students need representation
SLG corner: so what is the Board of Trustees, anyway?

Greetings Middlebury! With this column, we are inaugurating the first “SLG Corner,” a project cooked up between The Campus, Senior Leadership Group (SLG) and the Student Government Association (SGA).

Starting a conversation about STIs

Gather around the fall leaf-fueled campfire; let’s talk about STIs. I’ll start by saying that you should not be having unprotected sex.

Arts & Academics
Up close with Economics Professor Martin Abel
Heath Quartet stuns during class visits, performances
