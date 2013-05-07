Pipeline March

On Tuesday, May 7, students and community members marched across campus to protest the College’s support for the construction of a natural gas pipeline from Colchester, VT to Chittenden and Addison County. The march in included roughly 25 students and seven community members and was co-organized by local community opposition group Rising Tide Vermont. Marchers held signs reading “No Fracking” and “No Pipelines” in addition to their large sign pictured above, which portrayed a model pipeline. The group was led in chants by Anna Shireman-Grabowski ‘15.5, finished their march by delivering a petition to CFO Patrick Norton and President Liebowitz at Old Chapel. Following the petition’s delivery, the group held a press conference outside Old Chapel.