On Tuesday, May 7, students had the opportunity to sample and purchase local food in the Mahaney Center for the Arts from noon to 2 p.m. The event, “Taste of Addison County,” was put on my the Middlebury College Farmstand, which is the College’s Online Farmers Market. Local food offered at the event included pies, dips, jams, pastries, bread, honey, and applesauce.