Student Protests Prevent Charles Murray From Delivering Lecture
March 2, 2017
Student-led protests prevented Dr. Charles Murray, a W.H. Brady Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), from delivering a lecture scheduled to take place at 4:30 PM in Wilson Hall at the McCullough Student Center. The Colleges AEI Club invited Murray to speak about his 2012 book Coming Apart, and to engage in a conversation with Russell J. Leng 60 Professor of International Politics and Economics Allison Stanger.
Opening remarks were delivered by the Colleges Vice President for Communications and Chief Marketing Officer Bill Burger, AEI Executive Board Member Ivan Valladares 17 and Middlebury President Laurie L. Patton. AEI Co-President Alexander Khan 17 introduced Murray. After Murray arrived at the podium, students began to protest.
Approximately twenty minutes after the protest began, the College canceled the live event in Wilson Hall and decided to live stream a private conversation between Murray and Stanger. That live event will be made available through the Colleges News Room.
UPDATE March 3, 2017
In the time that that has passed since this article went live, new developments have emerged. As reported by the Addison County Independent, protestors injured Professor Allison Stanger as she escorted Charles Murray off campus following the conclusion of their live streamed conversation.
“During this confrontation outside McCullough, one of the demonstrators pulled Prof. Stanger’s hair and twisted her neck,” the Colleges Vice President for Communications and Chief Marketing Officer Bill Burger said.
“The protestors then violently set upon the car, rocking it, pounding on it, jumping on and try to prevent it from leaving campus,” he said. “At one point a large traffic sign was thrown in front of the car. Public Safety officers were able, finally, to clear the way to allow the vehicle to leave campus.”
According to Burger, she was attended to at Porter Hospital later and is wearing a neck brace.
More information will be provided in next weeks issue of The Campus.
Am slightly apprehensive in expressing my disappointment and perplexity re: the recently reported Commencement debacle at Middlebury. I suspect that the student-demonstraterd intolerance of any differing opinions of others could be viewed as a knee-jerk, immature and quasi-violent student response. I guess we will just have to accommodate to their current campus reality that students have an iceberg single standard re: diverse opinions. Gee, I thought that was one of the reasons we exercise the privilege of attending college: the civil and open-minded audience to differing biases, the consideration of another path to learning. Protesting is absolutely respected but the recent outright discourtesy (and uber self-gratification) is another… and not even on the same horizontal line. The good news is that eventually the real world will help them grow up.
Vilma Kennedy Pallette Reply:
June 10th, 2017 at 3:34 pm
I thought my comments (text at top) would qualify. Enough said. Thanks
