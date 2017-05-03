Open Letter to President Patton
May 3, 2017
Filed under Opinions
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Dear Dr. Patton:
We write to protest the Middlebury administration’s punitive response to students involved in the events surrounding the Charles Murray lecture on March 2, 2017. Middlebury students have reported being placed on probation and having disciplinary letters added to their files for protesting both the lecture and also the fact that the college gave its imprimatur to the event by having faculty and administration introduce and preside over it.
Additionally, we are concerned that the administration has taken or plans to take other more serious disciplinary actions. As academics who value maintaining college campuses as spaces that encourage critical thinking and that serve as welcoming and democratic spaces for all, we write in support of these students. We exhort you to proceed with a keen sense of their well-being, and their right to participate in protests for social justice, in a long tradition that includes Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Senator Bernie Sanders.
Charles Murray is a widely discredited scholar who masks racist ideas under a veneer of respectability. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as a “white nationalist” who is fond of “using racist pseudoscience and misleading statistics to argue that social inequality is caused by the genetic inferiority of the black and Latino communities, women and the poor.” A well-known provocateur, he has a long history of coming to college campuses to create turmoil and foment hatred. Because his dangerous ideas are so well known, 450 Middlebury alumni signed an open letter, published in the student paper the day prior to his lecture, protesting the event.
Alumni described his invitation to campus not as “an educational opportunity, but a threat.” We join these alumni in their dismay. Indeed, our own is compounded by the fact that the administration disregarded alumni, some faculty members’, and students’ clear message that Murray’s appearance was not an occasion for dialogue and free speech, but for fanning the flames of racism during a tense time in the United States, when hate crimes are on the rise.
We are aware that the protesting students, many of whom are now being disciplined by the college, possibly acted in contravention of college rules. We are also aware of the different reports of what happened after the lecture as Murray and Middlebury faculty member Allison Stanger were departing the hall. Competing versions of what transpired at the protests exist–whether any violence that might have occurred was accidental or deliberate; whether it was initiated by students, security, or other parties.
This uncertainty does not negate basic facts—students have a right to reasonable protest; and protest by its very nature is a challenge to an authority that refuses to listen.
We believe the administration must take responsibility for what ensued during Murray’s visit, which was sorely mishandled. In his thoughtful public apology to colleagues and the Middlebury community, especially people of color, Prof. Bert Johnson, the Chair of the Political Science Department, recognized mistakes in his decision-making and expressed regret that his agreement to co-sponsor the Murray lecture “contributed to a feeling of voicelessness that many already experience on this campus.” We note that to date the administration has issued no such apology to those at Middlebury adversely affected by Murray’s college-sanctioned visit, even as an apology has been tendered to Charles Murray and Allison Stanger.
As Prof. Johnson’s words suggest, the responsibility for what happened at Middlebury cannot be placed exclusively or even primarily on the shoulders of students who are now being disciplined. The administration, faculty and other members of the college community who invited, enabled, and formally welcomed so dangerous a figure as Murray in full knowledge of his history bear responsibility, as does the Middlebury administration for then overriding objections leading up to his lecture, and disrespecting students’, faculty, and alumni concerns.
Dr. Patton, we ask you to consider this: when Charles Murray was in high school, indeed only a couple of years younger than the Middlebury students being disciplined, and as the Civil Rights Movement was getting underway, he burned a cross, and then claimed not to know the true meaning of his action (NYT). The scholarship he has since produced continues to breed hate and prejudice. Why would Middlebury choose to enable such a man, and the specious “scholarship” and narratives he propagates, rather than nurture the spirit of students who stand against racism?
To punish students and to defend Murray is to degrade the meaning of academic freedom and free speech. Instead, we hope that you might make of this occasion one that can foster critical thinking and reflection in an environment that is safe for all students and members of the Middlebury community, including those who are the most vulnerable. Rather than disciplining students in ways that might prove permanently damaging, we urge you to take this an opportunity for learning, not just for the students but, indeed, for the whole college community.
Respectfully,
- Cynthia Franklin, University of Hawai’i
- David Palumbo-Liu, Stanford U
- David Lloyd, University of California, Riverside
- Neferti Tadiar, Barnard College, Columbia University
- Ebony Coletu, Pennsylvania State University
- David Shorter, UCLA
- Naoko Shibusawa, Brown University
- Jean M. O’Brien, University of Minnesota
- Cheryl Naruse, University of Dayton
- Andrea Hairston, Smith College
- Yumna Siddiqi, Middlebury College
- Adam Miyashiro, Stockton University
- Kevin P. Murphy, University of Minnesota
- Timothy J. Reiss, Professor Emeritus, New York University
- Darwin Tsen, Penn State
- Ian Balfour, York University
- Bill V. Mullen Purdue University
- Salah D. Hassan, Michigan State University
- Laura Lyons, University of Hawai’i
- Dr. Aaron Hostetter, Rutgers University-Camden
- Aren Aizura, University of Minnesota
- Yogita Goyal, UCLA
- Sony Coranez Bolton, Middlebury College
- Maria Bates, Pierce College
- Anthony Alessandrini, City University of New York
- Jacqueline Shea Murphy, UC Riverside, Associate Professor
- Jesse Knutson University of Hawaii, Mānoa
- Lisa Kahaleole Hall, Wells College
- Jih-Fei Cheng, Assistant Professor of Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Scripps College
- Hassan Melehy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Shanté Paradigm Smalls, PhD, St. John’s University
- Karma R. Chavez, Mexican American and Latina/o Studies, University of Texas at Austin
- Kevin Black, Boston University
- Mikaila Mariel Lemonik Arthur, Rhode Island College
- Cynthia Wu, SUNY at Buffalo
- Alex Lubin, University of New Mexico
- Emily Raymundo ’10, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Southern California
- Laila Farah, DePaul University
- Alvin L.J. Kim, UPenn
- Naomi Schiler, Brooklyn College, CUNY
- Lyndsie Schultz, Washington University in St. Louis
- Mimi Thi Nguyen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- Rei Terada, Professor of Comparative Literature, UC Irvine
- Rebecca E Karl, NYU, History
- Jigna Desai, Univ. of Minnesota
- Lara Langer Cohen, Swarthmore College
- Greta LaFleur, Yale University
- J. Kehaulani Kauanui, Wesleyan University
- Cathy Arellano, American River College
- Cristina Bacchilega, University of Hawai’i
- Lucas Klein, University of Hong Kong (Middlebury graduate, class of 2000)
- Lisa Moore, St. Olaf College
- Craig Willse, George Mason University
- Scott Anderson St. Olaf College
- Monica Zikpi, University of Oregon
- John David Zuern, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
- Tom Sarmiento, Kansas State University
- Sunaina Maira, UC Davis
- Mari Yoshihara, University of Hawaii
- Paul Lyons, University of hawaii
- Rabab Abdulhadi, San Francisco State University
- Roy Perez, Willamette University
- Kimberly Drake, Scripps College
- Rachel Cloud
- Dr. Stephanie Han Hawaii Pacific University
- Hosam Aboul-Ela, University of Houston
- S. Shankar, University of Hawai‘i
- Dr. Rashmi Varma, University of Warwick, UK
- Zach Schwartz-Weinstein, Independent Scholar.
- S. Heijin Lee, New York University
- Elaine Freedgood, NYU
- Susana Loza, Hampshire College
- Fabio Lanza, university of Arizona
- Rebecca Hill, Kennesaw State University
- Shamita Das Dasgupta, Rtd. NYU Law School.
- Lisa Makman, University of Michigan
- Naomi Paik, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- Poulomi Saha, UC-Berkeley
- Oscar V. Campomanes, Ateneo de Manila, Philippines
- Bret Benjamin, Associate Professor, University at Albany SUNY
- David Zellmer, LMSW, University of Michigan
- Timothy Brennan, University of Minnesota
- Moustafa Bayoumi, CUNY Brooklyn College
- Dawn Kaczmar, PhD Candidate in English at University of Michigan
- Andrew Urban, Rutgers University
- Masumi Hayashi-Smith, Holy Names University
- Kristina Johansson
- Peggy Luhrs, Institute for Social Ecology
- Jordan Alexander Stein, Fordham University
- Anson Koch-Rein, Grinnell College
- Sarah Melton, Boston College
- Willa Cowan-Essig, SUNY
- Barbara Ofosu-Somuah
- Mazin Qumsiyeh, Professor (previously Yale, now Bethlehem)
- Nalini Iyer, Seattle University
- Miranda Joseph, University of Arizona
- Andrew Paul Gutierrez, Emeritus Professor, UC Berkeley
- Dr. Hatem Bazian, UC Berkeley
- John Rieder, University of Hawaii at Manoa
100. Anu Biswas, Middlebury College class of 2016
101. Monisha Das Gupta, University of Hawaii at Manoa
102. Todd Essig, Ph.D., William Alanson White Institute
103. S. Charusheela, University of Washington, Bothell
104. Steven Salaita, American University of Beirut
105. Betty Joseph, Rice University
106. Barbara Foley, Rutgers University-Newark
107. Anushiya Ramaswamy, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
108. Piya Chatterjee, Scripps College
109. Leora Mosman, Student – Saint Mary’s College of California
110. Tamara Vatnick, Middlebury College ’07
111. Sonora Jha, Seattle University
112. Ketu H Katrak University of California, Irvine
113. Bonnie Zare, University of Wyoming
114. Ioana Luca, NTNU
115. Sarita See, U of California Riverside
116. Dr. Iokepa Casumbal-Salazar, UCLA
117. Richard Cullen Rath, University of Hawaiʿi at Mānoa
118. Jordy Rosenberg University of Massachusetts
119. Yi-Chun Tricia Lin, Southern Connecticut State University
120. P J Thomas , S B College , M G University, Kerala India
121. Heidi Howkins Lockwood, Yale PhD ’09, SCSU faculty
122. Lisa King, University of Tennessee
123. Colin Dayan, Vanderbilt University
124. Kate Beutner, U of Hawaii
125. Hayle Meyerhoff, Haverford College
126. Julia Pike, Amherst College
127. Kelley Baumann, Amherst College
128. Bobby Shogren, Amherst College
129. Elizabeth Dunn, Middlebury College
130. Esperanza Chairez, Amherst College
131. Bryan Doniger, Amherst College
132. Phoebe Chatfield, Yale University
133. Rachel Cohen, Amherst College
134. Peggy K. Takahashi, University of San Francisco
135. Estelle Lopez, Southern Connecticut State University
136. Charlotte Rosen, Northwestern University
137. Anthony Granite, NMSU
138. Molly Stuart, San Francisco State University
139. Kevin Walters
140. Michael Hisry, Borough of Manhattan Community College
141. Martin Man, Yale University
142. Emma Broder, Wesleyan University
143. Ann Heppermann, Sarah Lawrence College
144. Andrew Drinkwater, Amherst College
145. Karla Lorena Huaman Ruiz, St. Olaf College.
146. Margot Friedman, Skidmore College
147. Sarah Kate Murphy, Appalachian State University
148. Candace Fujikane, U of Hawai‘i
149. Samuel Dewees, Wesleyan University
150. Federico Sor, NYU Shanghai
151. MJ Engel, Columbia University
152. Graham Cairns, Columbia University
153. Lisa Henderson, University of Massachusetts Amherst
154. Kevin Gannon, Grand View University
155. Monica Barron, Truman State U
156. Christine Harker, Truman State U
157. Hannah Goodwin, UC Santa Barbara
158. Alice Jardine, Harvard U
159. Kenna Neitch, Texas Tech University
160. Fawzia Afzal-Khan, Montclair State University
161. Luis A. Ledesma, Contra Costa College
162. Jackie Weinstock, University of Vermont
163. Lauren Berlant, University of Chicago
164. Suzanna Walters, Northeastern University
165. Nancy Daley-Moore, Truman State University
166. Kanika Batra, Texas Tech University
167. McKenzie Campbell, Eastern Michigan University
168. Tina Escaja, University of Vermont
169. Dan DiPiero, Ohio State University
170. Carrie Baker, Smith College
171. Jane Chin Davidson, California State U of San Bernardino
172. Israel Cantu Silva, Professor, Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, Mexico
173. Kavita Daiya, George Washington University
174. Serena Parekh, Northeastern University
175. Maree ReMalia, Middlebury College
176. Lindsay London, RN, UVM
177. Lauren Stuart Muller, City College of San Francisco (Middlebury MA 87)
Middlebury Alumni and Students, and beyond:
- Julianna Tschirhart, Middlebury College ’11
- Nicholas Hodder-Hastorf, Middlebury College Alum
- Nathaniel W. Kerr, Middlebury College 2011
- Sandra Luo, Middlebury College ’18
- Lucy Grinnan, Middlebury Class of 2019.5
- Alex Macmillan, Middlebury Class of 2015
- Ujjayan Siddharth, Middlebury College
- Anna Cerf, Middlebury College ’18
- Meridith Carroll, Middlebury College ’15
- David Chen, Middlebury ’14
- Marissa Perez, Middlebury College class of 2016
- Pete Kerby-Miller, Middlebury College
- Nell Sather, Middlebury College
- Fiona Mohamed, Middlebury College
- Karl Lin, Middlebury College
- Tiffany Martinez, Middlebury college
- Michelle Kim, Middlebury College
- Stella Boye-Doe, Middlebury College
- Weston Uram, Middlebury
- Clara Sternberg, Middlebury College
- Moss Turpan, Middlebury College
- Jane Ames, Middlebury College
- Austin Kahn, Middlebury College
- Isabelle Shallcross, Middlebury College
- Jackson Frons, Middlebury College ’16
- Maya Goldberg-Safir, Middlebury College alum ‘12.5
- Samantha Kaufman, Middlebury College
- Toren Hardee, Middlebury Class of 2011
- Angeline Rodriguez, Middlebury College
- Alexandria Jackman, Middlebury ‘ 14
- Maya Doig-Acuna, Middlebury College ‘16.5
- Aashna Aggarwal, Middlebury College ’16
- Nic Valenti, Middlebury College
- Patrick McElravey, Middlebury College
- Rebecca Coates-Finke, Middlebury College alum
- Jiya Pandya, UWC and Middlebury College
- Nick Delehanty, Middlebury College
- Klaudia Wojciechowska, Middlebury College
- E. Emmons Hahn, Middlebury College (’10) and Cornell University (’14)
- Sydney Shuster, Middlebury College
- Emily Rosenkrantz, Middlebury College
- Barrett Smith, Middlebury College Class of 2013
- Taylor Cook, Middlebury College
- Juliette Gobin Middlebury College ’16
- Katie Corrigan, Middlebury College
- Hannah Blair, Middlebury College ’17
- Molly McShane
- Samantha Lamont, Middlebury College class of ’17
- Erin Reid, Middlebury College ’17
- James Scott, Middlebury ‘19
- Toni Cross, Middlebury College
- Kate McCreary, Middlebury College
- Elizabeth Lee, Middlebury College ’17
- Taite Shomo, Middlebury College
- Feliz Baca, Middlebury College ’14, University of Arizona
- Lucia Christensen, Middlebury 2016
- Zachary Lounsbury, Middlebury College ’16
- Anahi Naranjo, Middlebury College
- Jake Guth, Middlebury College ’19
- Sarah Thomas, Class of ’14
- Josh Brosnan
- Gaby Giangola, Wesleyan University
- Ameya Biradavolu, Middlebury College ’16
- Lily Heinemann, Temple University
- Katie Preston Middlebury College
- Gabriella Reynoso, Columbia University
- Tessa Peierls, Amherst College
- Clara Beccaro, Columbia University
- Alexis De La Rosa, Middlebury College
- Dale Aram Tassbihi, University of Maryland, College Park
- Dylan Otterbein, Middlebury ‘15.5
- Hannah Phelps, Middlebury College
- Anna Paritsky, Middlebury College
- James Webster, Stanford University ’73
- Cecilia NÃoÃ±ez, Universidad de Buenos Aires
- Aaliyah Triumph, Columbia University
- Tim Hansen, Middlebury College
- Jack Tipper, Middlebury College
- Julia Deng, Brown University
- Pat Burke, Retired Military
- Lee Schlenker (Middlebury ’16)
- Bri Aine, Claremont Colleges
- Chris Feeney, Middlebury College
- Gabe Weisbuch, Middlebury College class of 2018
- Sparkle Joyner- Middlebury ’12
- Kate Murray, Middlebury College ’15
- Toni Cuevas, Middlebury College
- Pedro Bitar
- Hannah Muellerleile, Reed College
- Adina Marx-ARpadi, Middlebury College ‘13.5
- Jada Young, Columbia University
- Milo Levine, Yale University
- Kate McCreary, Middlebury College ’15
- Joshua Claxton, Middlebury College
- Crystal Farkaschek, Middlebury College
- Samuel Boudreau, Middlebury College
- Sam Koplinka-Loehr, Middlebury College ’13
- Firas Nasr, Middlebury College, ’15
- Parker Ziegler, Middlebury College
100. Abigail Escobar, Middlebury College ’20
101. Diana Luna, Middlebury College class of 2016
102. Andrew Bridgers, Middlebury College
103. Odessa Cross, University of California Santa Cruz
104. Addis Fouche-Channer, Middlebury College
105. Chelsea Melone, Middlebury College
106. Shahruz Ghaemi, Amherst College ’19
107. Krysta Wetzel, St. Olaf College
108. Kai Wiggins, Middlebury College ‘16.5
109. Tia Schaffer, St. Olaf College
110. Kylee Novak, St. Olaf College
111. Rachel Hemond, student at Middlebury College
112. Margaret Lindon, Middlebury College class of 2016
113. Danielle Davis, St. Olaf College
114. Ashley Smith, St. Olaf
115. Ladji Mouflet, Middlebury College
116. Zachary Lounsbury, Middlebury College Class of 2016
117. John Percival, St. Olaf College
118. Eliza Klein, Williams College
119. James Moser, Middlebury College class of 2016.5
120. Rachel Bradshaw, Linfield College
121. Canary Ly, Middlebury College
122. Jessica Joslin, University of Michigan
123. Robin Murray, Circle in the Square Theatre School
124. Addie Mahdavi, Middlebury College Student
125. Alyssa Brown, Middlebury College
126. Israel A Mora, Middlebury College
127. Nitya Mankad, Middlebury College
128. Natalie Jamerson, Whitman College
129. Leena Chawla, Middlebury College
130. Kolbe Franklin ’08, University at Albany-SUNY
131. Danielle Surrette Middlebury College
132. Sarah Goodwin, Skidmore College
133. Margaret Rose-McCandlish, Middlebury College 17.5
134. Bess Hepner, Smith College alumni
135. Ana Vega, University of Delaware
136. Rebecca Duras, Middlebury College
137. Ben Simonds-Malamud, Northeastern University
138. Tom Dobrow, Middlebury College class of 2016
139. Zoe Ravina, Emory University
140. Tiff Chang, ex-student at Middlebury College
141. Morgan Mahdavi, Kalamazoo College
142. Rui Tai Hu, Middlebury College ’16
143. Ixchel LÃ3pez, Wellesley College
144. Sean Edenson, Temple University
145. Jessica Masinter, Middlebury Student
146. Natalie Brottman, St. Olaf College
147. Emily Johnston, Wellesley College
148. Jasmine Ross, Middlebury College Class of 2016
149. Dylan Walker, St. Olaf College ’18
150. Monica Tamayo, California State University Los Angeles
151. Stephen Chen, Middlebury College
152. Becca Holdhusen, Middlebury College
153. Javier Miranda, Iowa State University
154. Alexis Rufi, St. Olaf College
155. Jocelyn Tenorio, Middlebury College ’19
156. Ellie Simon, Middlebury College
157. John Cheesman, Middlebury ’16
158. Caley Henderson, Middlebury College
159. Jonathan O’Dell, Middlebury College
160. Alaire Hughey, Linfield College
161. Lynn Travnikova, Middlebury College
162. Juan Andrade-Vera, Middlebury College ’19
163. Hannah Rae Murphy, Middlebury College ‘14.5
164. Erin Davis, Weybridge, VT
165. Hannah Helmey, Emory University
166. Marbella Cervantes- UIC
167. Elizabeth Aguilar, University of Central Florida
168. Tara Maloney, St. Olaf College
169. Amber Scott, Claremont McKenna College
170. Alexander Bacchus, Middlebury College
171. Thea Lund, St. Olaf College
172. Phoebe Gunther-Mohr, University of Vermont
173. Emmanuel Choi, Berklee College of Music
174. Emmet Mahdavi, Bard College
175. Erika Lin, University of California Santa Cruz
176. Anwyn Darrow, University of Vermont
177. Shaheen Bharwani, Middlebury College
178. Sophie Swallow, Middlebury College
179. Giannina Gaspero-Beckstrom, UVM
180. Molly Rose-Williams, Middlebury College
181. Yael Platt, Brandeis University
182. Georgiann Steely, St. Olaf College
183. Aoife Duna, Middlebury College
184. Ruby Edlin, Middlebury College
185. Ahmara Smith, Savannah college of art and design
186. Kyle J. Wright, Middlebury College ’19
187. Kaitlyn Francis, Middlebury College
188. Arleigh Truesdale, St. Olaf College
189. Charlotte Cahillane, Middlebury College
190. Vang Thao, St Olaf College
191. Lilia Escobar, St. Olaf College
192. Graham Glennon, St. Olaf College
193. Alexis Finemyn
194. Rika Kimonaka, Northeastern University
195. Shannia Fu, Middlebury College
196. Greyson Gove, Pomona College
197. Rick Hong Manayan, Wesleyan University
198. Kayla Carlson, St. Olaf College
199. JÃ¡n Tompkins, Anglo-American University, Prague
200. Catherine Stookey, St. Olaf College
201. Maya Peers Nitzberg, Middlebury College ‘16.5
202. Nina Sweeney, Middlebury College
203. Brenda Quintanilla, Loyola Marymount University ’19
204. Katherine Novey, Middlebury College, ’20
205. Magen Eissenstat (Rice University ’17)
206. Alex Brockelman, Middlebury College ’18
207. Luke Rein, College of Charleston
208. Emma Walker, Middlebury College ’18
209. Katie Willis, Middlebury College ’12
210. Rose Hoffman, Bennington College ’20
211. Carley Tsiames, Amherst College
212. Hannah Habermann, Middlebury ’18
213. Genevieve Darling, Hamilton College ’18
214. Gillian Durkee, Middlebury College ‘11.5
215. Lily Oyler, Middlebury College alum (‘15.5)
216. Joanna Georgakas, Middlebury College ’14
217. Maddie Dai, Middlebury College ’14
218. Avery Travis, Middlebury College ’18
219. Dokter Snus, Middlebury College ’13
220. Hana Gebremariam, Middlebury College ’17
221. Sandra Markowitz, Middlebury College ‘15.5
222. Paige Guarino, Middlebury ‘18.5
223. Kim Ammons, Middlebury College ’11
224. Thomas Brummett Cranbrook Acadamy of Art MFA 1983
225. Surya Tubach, Middlebury College
226. Devon Tomasi, Middlebury College ’17
227. Michael Wegter, St. Olaf college ’18
228. Caroline Carty, Carleton College ’20
229. Audrey Tolbert, Middlebury College ’13
230. Morgan Gorst, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
231. Samantha Gaines, Middlebury College
232. Prasanna Vankina, Middlebury College ’18
233. Jason Milan
234. Gabriel Coleman, St. Olaf College ’17
235. Zach Howe, Middlebury College ’11
236. Kiana Cateriano, Middlebury College class of 2015.5
237. Amity Calvin, Middlebury College ’16
238. Sofi Hecht, Middlebury College ’18
239. Cora Kircher, Middlebury College class of 2020
240. Therese Ton, Swarthmore College ’19
241. Curtis Mraz, University of Puget Sound ’18
242. Jeremy Alben, Middlebury College ’18
243. Rebecca Berry, Middlebury College, ‘16.5
244. James Kipp, Middlebury College
245. Sara Swett Middlebury College 2017
246. Alexandra Bertagnolli King, Middlebury College class of 2010
247. Lewis Nottonson, Middlebury College ’19
248. Diana Luna, Middlebury College ’16
249. Jan Shireman, parent of Alumni
250. Emily Cipriani Middlebury College ‘19.5
251. Bianca Howell, Yale University
252. Sasha Rivera, Middlebury ’12
253. Sumner Pitt, Saint Olaf College ’19
254. Shan Zeng, Middlebury College ’19
255. Emily Newman, St. Olaf College ’17
256. Sam Catlin, The University of Chicago, Middlebury College ‘14.5
257. Sabrina Munsterteiger, University of Minnesota
258. Victoria Burns, University of Iowa
259. Cara Levine, Middlebury College ’20
260. Emma Webster, Bard College ’17
261. Octavio Hingle-Webster, Middlebury Class of ’17
262. Ann Surber, Wesleyan University
263. James Wheeler, St. Olaf College
264. Angie Bush, University of Utah ’09
265. Alexandra Griffin, Williams College ’19
266. Naomi Chalk, St. Olaf College ’18
267. Kjersti Anderson, St. Olaf College ’17
268. Adilene Alvarado Saint Mary’s College of California
269. James Scott, Middlebury College ’19
270. Liam Hannan, St Olaf College ’18
271. James Scott, Middlebury College ’19
272. Maree ReMalia, Middlebury College
273. Silvia Cantu Bautista, Middlebury College ’20
274. Irene Henry, St. Olaf College
275. Lucy Jermyn, Massachusetts College of Art and Design
276. Sam Snyder, Middlebury College ’17
277. Sharai Lewis-Gruss, Middlebury College ’07
278. Kristina Butler, St. Olaf College ’17
279. Pearl McAndrews, St. Olaf College
280. Terri Strassburger, Syracuse U
281. Jared Smith, Middlebury College ’13
282. Phoebe Martel
283. Justin Martinez, St. Olaf College ’20
284. Jackie Park
285. Lucy Nussbaum, Middlebury College ’19
286. Fraser Query
287. Zubair Khan, UMD ’19
288. Emma Urbaska, University of Vermont ’21
289. Tarik Shahzad, Middlebury College Class of ’20
290. Kjersa Anderson, St. Olaf College ’18
291. Jenna Haywood, University of California Santa Cruz
292. Maggy Mulhern, Middlebury College ’17
293. Allegra Molkenthin, Middlebury College
294. Julie White, Prescott College ’16
295. Olivia Collens, Middlebury College ’18
296. Nathan Rose, Middlebury College ‘18.5
297. Allie Aiello, Middlebury College ’17
298. Lucy Nussbaum, Middlebury College ’19
299. Amitai Ben-Abba, Middlebury College ’15
300. Julia Beck, Middlebury College
301. Lorena Neira, Middlebury College ’17
302. Sarah Willstein, St. Olaf College ’19
303. Denise Hingle, parent of Middlebury Student
304. Demetrius Brown, St. Olaf
305. Camille Ross-Williams, Concordia University ’20
306. Mercy Garriga, St Olaf College, ’18
307. Kashka Kril-Atkins, University of Toronto
308. Kathleen Wilson, Middlebury College ‘18.5
309. Emily Cox, Middlebury College ’17
310. Georgia Grace Edwards, Middlebury College ’18
311. Grace Murtha-Paradis
312. Dillon Cathro, St. Olaf College
313. Jessica Dils, Parent, Middlebury College
314. Isabela Torres, Amherst College ’19
315. Brittany Kembel, St. Olaf College, ‘16
316. Efren Ramirez Jr., VP of CUBe, St. Olaf ’18
317. Josh Schneider, Co-Director, Cascadia Action Network
318. Asha Rao, Co-Director, Cascadia Action Network
319. Jennifer Crandall, Middlebury College
320. Alyne Goncalves, Middlebury College
321. Paola Reyes, Escuela Profesional de Danza de MazatlÃ¡n
322. Emily Butka, St. Olaf College
“The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as a “white nationalist”
This is the same SPLC that claims that the largest category of “hate group” in the land is Black and/or Muslim.
The company counted 201 Black and Black Muslim groups for 2016, which far outnumbers its 130 alleged Klan groups outright, and all of its alleged neo-Nazi, racist skinhead and white nationalist groups by two-to-one, respectively.
The SPLC claims that the number of number of “hate groups” nationwide grew by 133 between 2014 and 2016. By its own accounting, 80 of those groups, or nearly two-thirds of the increase, came from Black “hate groups.”
https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/black-separatist
The SPLC also claims that its 101 anti-Muslim “hate groups” pose an existential threat, but nobody in the media seems to believe that the SPLC’s 89 Muslim “hate groups” are even newsworthy. That’s nearly a one-to-one ratio and yet no one is reporting on it.
http://wp.me/pCLYZ-N9
If the SPLC are going to be your go-to “experts” then you have to accept ALL of their claims, no matter how patently ridiculous they are.
[Reply]
So dangerous a figure…
Alumni weekend should be a hoot!
[Reply]
This letter begins by identifying the signatories as “academics who value maintaining college campuses as spaces that encourage critical thinking and that serve as welcoming and democratic spaces for ALL [emphasis added]”. But the rest of the letter argues for exactly the opposite. Apparently “for all” should rightly exclude those whose ideas happen to offend us, which suggests that you don’t really believe in free speech after all–only when it’s comfortable and validates everyone’s prior beliefs (which of course is impossible). That sounds like censorship, not academic freedom. Is it really your belief that we should shield students from having to engage with ideas that challenge their values?
[Reply]
This group is literally the reason why this keeps happening on campuses. Rather than talking to students about the proper way to handle even the most offensive speech you provide them a pass by signing on to a worthless letter that only encourages and enables bad behavior.
Individuals are 100% responsible for their behavior and no one else. Provocation is not a justified excuse for violating the rules of Middlebury and certainly not a defense to assaulting individuals (including a faculty member). In this case the students are entirely to blame. Life after college will not be so kind and you are providing a disservice to these students by blaming the university for inviting a controversial, even hateful or racist speaker. Protest yes. Engage in civil disobedience yes. But when you do decide to protest or engage in civil disobedience you also must be prepared for what may flow from those actions. The best way to fight hateful ideas is to utilize an intelligent rebuttal, not screaming and yelling. That never solves a damn thing.
[Reply]