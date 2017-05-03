Open Letter to President Patton





Filed under Opinions

Dear Dr. Patton:

We write to protest the Middlebury administration’s punitive response to students involved in the events surrounding the Charles Murray lecture on March 2, 2017. Middlebury students have reported being placed on probation and having disciplinary letters added to their files for protesting both the lecture and also the fact that the college gave its imprimatur to the event by having faculty and administration introduce and preside over it.

Additionally, we are concerned that the administration has taken or plans to take other more serious disciplinary actions. As academics who value maintaining college campuses as spaces that encourage critical thinking and that serve as welcoming and democratic spaces for all, we write in support of these students. We exhort you to proceed with a keen sense of their well-being, and their right to participate in protests for social justice, in a long tradition that includes Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Charles Murray is a widely discredited scholar who masks racist ideas under a veneer of respectability. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as a “white nationalist” who is fond of “using racist pseudoscience and misleading statistics to argue that social inequality is caused by the genetic inferiority of the black and Latino communities, women and the poor.” A well-known provocateur, he has a long history of coming to college campuses to create turmoil and foment hatred. Because his dangerous ideas are so well known, 450 Middlebury alumni signed an open letter, published in the student paper the day prior to his lecture, protesting the event.

Alumni described his invitation to campus not as “an educational opportunity, but a threat.” We join these alumni in their dismay. Indeed, our own is compounded by the fact that the administration disregarded alumni, some faculty members’, and students’ clear message that Murray’s appearance was not an occasion for dialogue and free speech, but for fanning the flames of racism during a tense time in the United States, when hate crimes are on the rise.

We are aware that the protesting students, many of whom are now being disciplined by the college, possibly acted in contravention of college rules. We are also aware of the different reports of what happened after the lecture as Murray and Middlebury faculty member Allison Stanger were departing the hall. Competing versions of what transpired at the protests exist–whether any violence that might have occurred was accidental or deliberate; whether it was initiated by students, security, or other parties.

This uncertainty does not negate basic facts—students have a right to reasonable protest; and protest by its very nature is a challenge to an authority that refuses to listen.

We believe the administration must take responsibility for what ensued during Murray’s visit, which was sorely mishandled. In his thoughtful public apology to colleagues and the Middlebury community, especially people of color, Prof. Bert Johnson, the Chair of the Political Science Department, recognized mistakes in his decision-making and expressed regret that his agreement to co-sponsor the Murray lecture “contributed to a feeling of voicelessness that many already experience on this campus.” We note that to date the administration has issued no such apology to those at Middlebury adversely affected by Murray’s college-sanctioned visit, even as an apology has been tendered to Charles Murray and Allison Stanger.

As Prof. Johnson’s words suggest, the responsibility for what happened at Middlebury cannot be placed exclusively or even primarily on the shoulders of students who are now being disciplined. The administration, faculty and other members of the college community who invited, enabled, and formally welcomed so dangerous a figure as Murray in full knowledge of his history bear responsibility, as does the Middlebury administration for then overriding objections leading up to his lecture, and disrespecting students’, faculty, and alumni concerns.

Dr. Patton, we ask you to consider this: when Charles Murray was in high school, indeed only a couple of years younger than the Middlebury students being disciplined, and as the Civil Rights Movement was getting underway, he burned a cross, and then claimed not to know the true meaning of his action (NYT). The scholarship he has since produced continues to breed hate and prejudice. Why would Middlebury choose to enable such a man, and the specious “scholarship” and narratives he propagates, rather than nurture the spirit of students who stand against racism?

To punish students and to defend Murray is to degrade the meaning of academic freedom and free speech. Instead, we hope that you might make of this occasion one that can foster critical thinking and reflection in an environment that is safe for all students and members of the Middlebury community, including those who are the most vulnerable. Rather than disciplining students in ways that might prove permanently damaging, we urge you to take this an opportunity for learning, not just for the students but, indeed, for the whole college community.

Respectfully,

Cynthia Franklin, University of Hawai’i

David Palumbo-Liu, Stanford U

David Lloyd, University of California, Riverside

Neferti Tadiar, Barnard College, Columbia University

Ebony Coletu, Pennsylvania State University

David Shorter, UCLA

Naoko Shibusawa, Brown University

Jean M. O’Brien, University of Minnesota

Cheryl Naruse, University of Dayton

Andrea Hairston, Smith College

Yumna Siddiqi, Middlebury College

Adam Miyashiro, Stockton University

Kevin P. Murphy, University of Minnesota

Timothy J. Reiss, Professor Emeritus, New York University

Darwin Tsen, Penn State

Ian Balfour, York University

Bill V. Mullen Purdue University

Salah D. Hassan, Michigan State University

Laura Lyons, University of Hawai’i

Dr. Aaron Hostetter, Rutgers University-Camden

Aren Aizura, University of Minnesota

Yogita Goyal, UCLA

Sony Coranez Bolton, Middlebury College

Maria Bates, Pierce College

Anthony Alessandrini, City University of New York

Jacqueline Shea Murphy, UC Riverside, Associate Professor

Jesse Knutson University of Hawaii, Mānoa

Lisa Kahaleole Hall, Wells College

Jih-Fei Cheng, Assistant Professor of Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Scripps College

Hassan Melehy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Shanté Paradigm Smalls, PhD, St. John’s University

Karma R. Chavez, Mexican American and Latina/o Studies, University of Texas at Austin

Kevin Black, Boston University

Mikaila Mariel Lemonik Arthur, Rhode Island College

Cynthia Wu, SUNY at Buffalo

Alex Lubin, University of New Mexico

Emily Raymundo ’10, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Southern California

Laila Farah, DePaul University

Alvin L.J. Kim, UPenn

Naomi Schiler, Brooklyn College, CUNY

Lyndsie Schultz, Washington University in St. Louis

Mimi Thi Nguyen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Rei Terada, Professor of Comparative Literature, UC Irvine

Rebecca E Karl, NYU, History

Jigna Desai, Univ. of Minnesota

Lara Langer Cohen, Swarthmore College

Greta LaFleur, Yale University

J. Kehaulani Kauanui, Wesleyan University

Cathy Arellano, American River College

Cristina Bacchilega, University of Hawai’i

Lucas Klein, University of Hong Kong (Middlebury graduate, class of 2000)

Lisa Moore, St. Olaf College

Craig Willse, George Mason University

Scott Anderson St. Olaf College

Monica Zikpi, University of Oregon

John David Zuern, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Tom Sarmiento, Kansas State University

Sunaina Maira, UC Davis

Mari Yoshihara, University of Hawaii

Paul Lyons, University of hawaii

Rabab Abdulhadi, San Francisco State University

Roy Perez, Willamette University

Kimberly Drake, Scripps College

Rachel Cloud

Dr. Stephanie Han Hawaii Pacific University

Hosam Aboul-Ela, University of Houston

S. Shankar, University of Hawai‘i

Dr. Rashmi Varma, University of Warwick, UK

Zach Schwartz-Weinstein, Independent Scholar.

S. Heijin Lee, New York University

Elaine Freedgood, NYU

Susana Loza, Hampshire College

Fabio Lanza, university of Arizona

Rebecca Hill, Kennesaw State University

Shamita Das Dasgupta, Rtd. NYU Law School.

Lisa Makman, University of Michigan

Naomi Paik, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Poulomi Saha, UC-Berkeley

Oscar V. Campomanes, Ateneo de Manila, Philippines

Bret Benjamin, Associate Professor, University at Albany SUNY

David Zellmer, LMSW, University of Michigan

Timothy Brennan, University of Minnesota

Moustafa Bayoumi, CUNY Brooklyn College

Dawn Kaczmar, PhD Candidate in English at University of Michigan

Andrew Urban, Rutgers University

Masumi Hayashi-Smith, Holy Names University

Kristina Johansson

Peggy Luhrs, Institute for Social Ecology

Jordan Alexander Stein, Fordham University

Anson Koch-Rein, Grinnell College

Sarah Melton, Boston College

Willa Cowan-Essig, SUNY

Barbara Ofosu-Somuah

Mazin Qumsiyeh, Professor (previously Yale, now Bethlehem)

Nalini Iyer, Seattle University

Miranda Joseph, University of Arizona

Andrew Paul Gutierrez, Emeritus Professor, UC Berkeley

Dr. Hatem Bazian, UC Berkeley

John Rieder, University of Hawaii at Manoa

100. Anu Biswas, Middlebury College class of 2016

101. Monisha Das Gupta, University of Hawaii at Manoa

102. Todd Essig, Ph.D., William Alanson White Institute

103. S. Charusheela, University of Washington, Bothell

104. Steven Salaita, American University of Beirut

105. Betty Joseph, Rice University

106. Barbara Foley, Rutgers University-Newark

107. Anushiya Ramaswamy, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

108. Piya Chatterjee, Scripps College

109. Leora Mosman, Student – Saint Mary’s College of California

110. Tamara Vatnick, Middlebury College ’07

111. Sonora Jha, Seattle University

112. Ketu H Katrak University of California, Irvine

113. Bonnie Zare, University of Wyoming

114. Ioana Luca, NTNU

115. Sarita See, U of California Riverside

116. Dr. Iokepa Casumbal-Salazar, UCLA

117. Richard Cullen Rath, University of Hawaiʿi at Mānoa

118. Jordy Rosenberg University of Massachusetts

119. Yi-Chun Tricia Lin, Southern Connecticut State University

120. P J Thomas , S B College , M G University, Kerala India

121. Heidi Howkins Lockwood, Yale PhD ’09, SCSU faculty

122. Lisa King, University of Tennessee

123. Colin Dayan, Vanderbilt University

124. Kate Beutner, U of Hawaii

125. Hayle Meyerhoff, Haverford College

126. Julia Pike, Amherst College

127. Kelley Baumann, Amherst College

128. Bobby Shogren, Amherst College

129. Elizabeth Dunn, Middlebury College

130. Esperanza Chairez, Amherst College

131. Bryan Doniger, Amherst College

132. Phoebe Chatfield, Yale University

133. Rachel Cohen, Amherst College

134. Peggy K. Takahashi, University of San Francisco

135. Estelle Lopez, Southern Connecticut State University

136. Charlotte Rosen, Northwestern University

137. Anthony Granite, NMSU

138. Molly Stuart, San Francisco State University

139. Kevin Walters

140. Michael Hisry, Borough of Manhattan Community College

141. Martin Man, Yale University

142. Emma Broder, Wesleyan University

143. Ann Heppermann, Sarah Lawrence College

144. Andrew Drinkwater, Amherst College

145. Karla Lorena Huaman Ruiz, St. Olaf College.

146. Margot Friedman, Skidmore College

147. Sarah Kate Murphy, Appalachian State University

148. Candace Fujikane, U of Hawai‘i

149. Samuel Dewees, Wesleyan University

150. Federico Sor, NYU Shanghai

151. MJ Engel, Columbia University

152. Graham Cairns, Columbia University

153. Lisa Henderson, University of Massachusetts Amherst

154. Kevin Gannon, Grand View University

155. Monica Barron, Truman State U

156. Christine Harker, Truman State U

157. Hannah Goodwin, UC Santa Barbara

158. Alice Jardine, Harvard U

159. Kenna Neitch, Texas Tech University

160. Fawzia Afzal-Khan, Montclair State University

161. Luis A. Ledesma, Contra Costa College

162. Jackie Weinstock, University of Vermont

163. Lauren Berlant, University of Chicago

164. Suzanna Walters, Northeastern University

165. Nancy Daley-Moore, Truman State University

166. Kanika Batra, Texas Tech University

167. McKenzie Campbell, Eastern Michigan University

168. Tina Escaja, University of Vermont

169. Dan DiPiero, Ohio State University

170. Carrie Baker, Smith College

171. Jane Chin Davidson, California State U of San Bernardino

172. Israel Cantu Silva, Professor, Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, Mexico

173. Kavita Daiya, George Washington University

174. Serena Parekh, Northeastern University

175. Maree ReMalia, Middlebury College

176. Lindsay London, RN, UVM

177. Lauren Stuart Muller, City College of San Francisco (Middlebury MA 87)

Middlebury Alumni and Students, and beyond:

Julianna Tschirhart, Middlebury College ’11

Nicholas Hodder-Hastorf, Middlebury College Alum

Nathaniel W. Kerr, Middlebury College 2011

Sandra Luo, Middlebury College ’18

Lucy Grinnan, Middlebury Class of 2019.5

Alex Macmillan, Middlebury Class of 2015

Ujjayan Siddharth, Middlebury College

Anna Cerf, Middlebury College ’18

Meridith Carroll, Middlebury College ’15

David Chen, Middlebury ’14

Marissa Perez, Middlebury College class of 2016

Pete Kerby-Miller, Middlebury College

Nell Sather, Middlebury College

Fiona Mohamed, Middlebury College

Karl Lin, Middlebury College

Tiffany Martinez, Middlebury college

Michelle Kim, Middlebury College

Stella Boye-Doe, Middlebury College

Weston Uram, Middlebury

Clara Sternberg, Middlebury College

Moss Turpan, Middlebury College

Jane Ames, Middlebury College

Austin Kahn, Middlebury College

Isabelle Shallcross, Middlebury College

Jackson Frons, Middlebury College ’16

Maya Goldberg-Safir, Middlebury College alum ‘12.5

Samantha Kaufman, Middlebury College

Toren Hardee, Middlebury Class of 2011

Angeline Rodriguez, Middlebury College

Alexandria Jackman, Middlebury ‘ 14

Maya Doig-Acuna, Middlebury College ‘16.5

Aashna Aggarwal, Middlebury College ’16

Nic Valenti, Middlebury College

Patrick McElravey, Middlebury College

Rebecca Coates-Finke, Middlebury College alum

Jiya Pandya, UWC and Middlebury College

Nick Delehanty, Middlebury College

Klaudia Wojciechowska, Middlebury College

E. Emmons Hahn, Middlebury College (’10) and Cornell University (’14)

Sydney Shuster, Middlebury College

Emily Rosenkrantz, Middlebury College

Barrett Smith, Middlebury College Class of 2013

Taylor Cook, Middlebury College

Juliette Gobin Middlebury College ’16

Katie Corrigan, Middlebury College

Hannah Blair, Middlebury College ’17

Molly McShane

Samantha Lamont, Middlebury College class of ’17

Erin Reid, Middlebury College ’17

James Scott, Middlebury ‘19

Toni Cross, Middlebury College

Kate McCreary, Middlebury College

Elizabeth Lee, Middlebury College ’17

Taite Shomo, Middlebury College

Feliz Baca, Middlebury College ’14, University of Arizona

Lucia Christensen, Middlebury 2016

Zachary Lounsbury, Middlebury College ’16

Anahi Naranjo, Middlebury College

Jake Guth, Middlebury College ’19

Sarah Thomas, Class of ’14

Josh Brosnan

Gaby Giangola, Wesleyan University

Ameya Biradavolu, Middlebury College ’16

Lily Heinemann, Temple University

Katie Preston Middlebury College

Gabriella Reynoso, Columbia University

Tessa Peierls, Amherst College

Clara Beccaro, Columbia University

Alexis De La Rosa, Middlebury College

Dale Aram Tassbihi, University of Maryland, College Park

Dylan Otterbein, Middlebury ‘15.5

Hannah Phelps, Middlebury College

Anna Paritsky, Middlebury College

James Webster, Stanford University ’73

Cecilia NÃoÃ±ez, Universidad de Buenos Aires

Aaliyah Triumph, Columbia University

Tim Hansen, Middlebury College

Jack Tipper, Middlebury College

Julia Deng, Brown University

Pat Burke, Retired Military

Lee Schlenker (Middlebury ’16)

Bri Aine, Claremont Colleges

Chris Feeney, Middlebury College

Gabe Weisbuch, Middlebury College class of 2018

Sparkle Joyner- Middlebury ’12

Kate Murray, Middlebury College ’15

Toni Cuevas, Middlebury College

Pedro Bitar

Hannah Muellerleile, Reed College

Adina Marx-ARpadi, Middlebury College ‘13.5

Jada Young, Columbia University

Milo Levine, Yale University

Kate McCreary, Middlebury College ’15

Joshua Claxton, Middlebury College

Crystal Farkaschek, Middlebury College

Samuel Boudreau, Middlebury College

Sam Koplinka-Loehr, Middlebury College ’13

Firas Nasr, Middlebury College, ’15

Parker Ziegler, Middlebury College

100. Abigail Escobar, Middlebury College ’20

101. Diana Luna, Middlebury College class of 2016

102. Andrew Bridgers, Middlebury College

103. Odessa Cross, University of California Santa Cruz

104. Addis Fouche-Channer, Middlebury College

105. Chelsea Melone, Middlebury College

106. Shahruz Ghaemi, Amherst College ’19

107. Krysta Wetzel, St. Olaf College

108. Kai Wiggins, Middlebury College ‘16.5

109. Tia Schaffer, St. Olaf College

110. Kylee Novak, St. Olaf College

111. Rachel Hemond, student at Middlebury College

112. Margaret Lindon, Middlebury College class of 2016

113. Danielle Davis, St. Olaf College

114. Ashley Smith, St. Olaf

115. Ladji Mouflet, Middlebury College

116. Zachary Lounsbury, Middlebury College Class of 2016

117. John Percival, St. Olaf College

118. Eliza Klein, Williams College

119. James Moser, Middlebury College class of 2016.5

120. Rachel Bradshaw, Linfield College

121. Canary Ly, Middlebury College

122. Jessica Joslin, University of Michigan

123. Robin Murray, Circle in the Square Theatre School

124. Addie Mahdavi, Middlebury College Student

125. Alyssa Brown, Middlebury College

126. Israel A Mora, Middlebury College

127. Nitya Mankad, Middlebury College

128. Natalie Jamerson, Whitman College

129. Leena Chawla, Middlebury College

130. Kolbe Franklin ’08, University at Albany-SUNY

131. Danielle Surrette Middlebury College

132. Sarah Goodwin, Skidmore College

133. Margaret Rose-McCandlish, Middlebury College 17.5

134. Bess Hepner, Smith College alumni

135. Ana Vega, University of Delaware

136. Rebecca Duras, Middlebury College

137. Ben Simonds-Malamud, Northeastern University

138. Tom Dobrow, Middlebury College class of 2016

139. Zoe Ravina, Emory University

140. Tiff Chang, ex-student at Middlebury College

141. Morgan Mahdavi, Kalamazoo College

142. Rui Tai Hu, Middlebury College ’16

143. Ixchel LÃ3pez, Wellesley College

144. Sean Edenson, Temple University

145. Jessica Masinter, Middlebury Student

146. Natalie Brottman, St. Olaf College

147. Emily Johnston, Wellesley College

148. Jasmine Ross, Middlebury College Class of 2016

149. Dylan Walker, St. Olaf College ’18

150. Monica Tamayo, California State University Los Angeles

151. Stephen Chen, Middlebury College

152. Becca Holdhusen, Middlebury College

153. Javier Miranda, Iowa State University

154. Alexis Rufi, St. Olaf College

155. Jocelyn Tenorio, Middlebury College ’19

156. Ellie Simon, Middlebury College

157. John Cheesman, Middlebury ’16

158. Caley Henderson, Middlebury College

159. Jonathan O’Dell, Middlebury College

160. Alaire Hughey, Linfield College

161. Lynn Travnikova, Middlebury College

162. Juan Andrade-Vera, Middlebury College ’19

163. Hannah Rae Murphy, Middlebury College ‘14.5

164. Erin Davis, Weybridge, VT

165. Hannah Helmey, Emory University

166. Marbella Cervantes- UIC

167. Elizabeth Aguilar, University of Central Florida

168. Tara Maloney, St. Olaf College

169. Amber Scott, Claremont McKenna College

170. Alexander Bacchus, Middlebury College

171. Thea Lund, St. Olaf College

172. Phoebe Gunther-Mohr, University of Vermont

173. Emmanuel Choi, Berklee College of Music

174. Emmet Mahdavi, Bard College

175. Erika Lin, University of California Santa Cruz

176. Anwyn Darrow, University of Vermont

177. Shaheen Bharwani, Middlebury College

178. Sophie Swallow, Middlebury College

179. Giannina Gaspero-Beckstrom, UVM

180. Molly Rose-Williams, Middlebury College

181. Yael Platt, Brandeis University

182. Georgiann Steely, St. Olaf College

183. Aoife Duna, Middlebury College

184. Ruby Edlin, Middlebury College

185. Ahmara Smith, Savannah college of art and design

186. Kyle J. Wright, Middlebury College ’19

187. Kaitlyn Francis, Middlebury College

188. Arleigh Truesdale, St. Olaf College

189. Charlotte Cahillane, Middlebury College

190. Vang Thao, St Olaf College

191. Lilia Escobar, St. Olaf College

192. Graham Glennon, St. Olaf College

193. Alexis Finemyn

194. Rika Kimonaka, Northeastern University

195. Shannia Fu, Middlebury College

196. Greyson Gove, Pomona College

197. Rick Hong Manayan, Wesleyan University

198. Kayla Carlson, St. Olaf College

199. JÃ¡n Tompkins, Anglo-American University, Prague

200. Catherine Stookey, St. Olaf College

201. Maya Peers Nitzberg, Middlebury College ‘16.5

202. Nina Sweeney, Middlebury College

203. Brenda Quintanilla, Loyola Marymount University ’19

204. Katherine Novey, Middlebury College, ’20

205. Magen Eissenstat (Rice University ’17)

206. Alex Brockelman, Middlebury College ’18

207. Luke Rein, College of Charleston

208. Emma Walker, Middlebury College ’18

209. Katie Willis, Middlebury College ’12

210. Rose Hoffman, Bennington College ’20

211. Carley Tsiames, Amherst College

212. Hannah Habermann, Middlebury ’18

213. Genevieve Darling, Hamilton College ’18

214. Gillian Durkee, Middlebury College ‘11.5

215. Lily Oyler, Middlebury College alum (‘15.5)

216. Joanna Georgakas, Middlebury College ’14

217. Maddie Dai, Middlebury College ’14

218. Avery Travis, Middlebury College ’18

219. Dokter Snus, Middlebury College ’13

220. Hana Gebremariam, Middlebury College ’17

221. Sandra Markowitz, Middlebury College ‘15.5

222. Paige Guarino, Middlebury ‘18.5

223. Kim Ammons, Middlebury College ’11

224. Thomas Brummett Cranbrook Acadamy of Art MFA 1983

225. Surya Tubach, Middlebury College

226. Devon Tomasi, Middlebury College ’17

227. Michael Wegter, St. Olaf college ’18

228. Caroline Carty, Carleton College ’20

229. Audrey Tolbert, Middlebury College ’13

230. Morgan Gorst, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

231. Samantha Gaines, Middlebury College

232. Prasanna Vankina, Middlebury College ’18

233. Jason Milan

234. Gabriel Coleman, St. Olaf College ’17

235. Zach Howe, Middlebury College ’11

236. Kiana Cateriano, Middlebury College class of 2015.5

237. Amity Calvin, Middlebury College ’16

238. Sofi Hecht, Middlebury College ’18

239. Cora Kircher, Middlebury College class of 2020

240. Therese Ton, Swarthmore College ’19

241. Curtis Mraz, University of Puget Sound ’18

242. Jeremy Alben, Middlebury College ’18

243. Rebecca Berry, Middlebury College, ‘16.5

244. James Kipp, Middlebury College

245. Sara Swett Middlebury College 2017

246. Alexandra Bertagnolli King, Middlebury College class of 2010

247. Lewis Nottonson, Middlebury College ’19

248. Diana Luna, Middlebury College ’16

249. Jan Shireman, parent of Alumni

250. Emily Cipriani Middlebury College ‘19.5

251. Bianca Howell, Yale University

252. Sasha Rivera, Middlebury ’12

253. Sumner Pitt, Saint Olaf College ’19

254. Shan Zeng, Middlebury College ’19

255. Emily Newman, St. Olaf College ’17

256. Sam Catlin, The University of Chicago, Middlebury College ‘14.5

257. Sabrina Munsterteiger, University of Minnesota

258. Victoria Burns, University of Iowa

259. Cara Levine, Middlebury College ’20

260. Emma Webster, Bard College ’17

261. Octavio Hingle-Webster, Middlebury Class of ’17

262. Ann Surber, Wesleyan University

263. James Wheeler, St. Olaf College

264. Angie Bush, University of Utah ’09

265. Alexandra Griffin, Williams College ’19

266. Naomi Chalk, St. Olaf College ’18

267. Kjersti Anderson, St. Olaf College ’17

268. Adilene Alvarado Saint Mary’s College of California

269. James Scott, Middlebury College ’19

270. Liam Hannan, St Olaf College ’18

271. James Scott, Middlebury College ’19

272. Maree ReMalia, Middlebury College

273. Silvia Cantu Bautista, Middlebury College ’20

274. Irene Henry, St. Olaf College

275. Lucy Jermyn, Massachusetts College of Art and Design

276. Sam Snyder, Middlebury College ’17

277. Sharai Lewis-Gruss, Middlebury College ’07

278. Kristina Butler, St. Olaf College ’17

279. Pearl McAndrews, St. Olaf College

280. Terri Strassburger, Syracuse U

281. Jared Smith, Middlebury College ’13

282. Phoebe Martel

283. Justin Martinez, St. Olaf College ’20

284. Jackie Park

285. Lucy Nussbaum, Middlebury College ’19

286. Fraser Query

287. Zubair Khan, UMD ’19

288. Emma Urbaska, University of Vermont ’21

289. Tarik Shahzad, Middlebury College Class of ’20

290. Kjersa Anderson, St. Olaf College ’18

291. Jenna Haywood, University of California Santa Cruz

292. Maggy Mulhern, Middlebury College ’17

293. Allegra Molkenthin, Middlebury College

294. Julie White, Prescott College ’16

295. Olivia Collens, Middlebury College ’18

296. Nathan Rose, Middlebury College ‘18.5

297. Allie Aiello, Middlebury College ’17

298. Lucy Nussbaum, Middlebury College ’19

299. Amitai Ben-Abba, Middlebury College ’15

300. Julia Beck, Middlebury College

301. Lorena Neira, Middlebury College ’17

302. Sarah Willstein, St. Olaf College ’19

303. Denise Hingle, parent of Middlebury Student

304. Demetrius Brown, St. Olaf

305. Camille Ross-Williams, Concordia University ’20

306. Mercy Garriga, St Olaf College, ’18

307. Kashka Kril-Atkins, University of Toronto

308. Kathleen Wilson, Middlebury College ‘18.5

309. Emily Cox, Middlebury College ’17

310. Georgia Grace Edwards, Middlebury College ’18

311. Grace Murtha-Paradis

312. Dillon Cathro, St. Olaf College

313. Jessica Dils, Parent, Middlebury College

314. Isabela Torres, Amherst College ’19

315. Brittany Kembel, St. Olaf College, ‘16

316. Efren Ramirez Jr., VP of CUBe, St. Olaf ’18

317. Josh Schneider, Co-Director, Cascadia Action Network

318. Asha Rao, Co-Director, Cascadia Action Network

319. Jennifer Crandall, Middlebury College

320. Alyne Goncalves, Middlebury College

321. Paola Reyes, Escuela Profesional de Danza de MazatlÃ¡n

322. Emily Butka, St. Olaf College