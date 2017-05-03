The Student News Site of Middlebury College

Open Letter to President Patton

Multiple Authors
May 3, 2017
Dear Dr. Patton:

We write to protest the Middlebury administration’s punitive response to students involved in the events surrounding the Charles Murray lecture on March 2, 2017. Middlebury students have reported being placed on probation and having disciplinary letters added to their files for protesting both the lecture and also the fact that the college gave its imprimatur to the event by having faculty and administration introduce and preside over it. 

Additionally, we are concerned that the administration has taken or plans to take other more serious disciplinary actions. As academics who value maintaining college campuses as spaces that encourage critical thinking and that serve as welcoming and democratic spaces for all, we write in support of these students. We exhort you to proceed with a keen sense of their well-being, and their right to participate in protests for social justice, in a long tradition that includes Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Charles Murray is a widely discredited scholar who masks racist ideas under a veneer of respectability. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as a “white nationalist” who is fond of “using racist pseudoscience and misleading statistics to argue that social inequality is caused by the genetic inferiority of the black and Latino communities, women and the poor.” A well-known provocateur, he has a long history of coming to college campuses to create turmoil and foment hatred. Because his dangerous ideas are so well known, 450 Middlebury alumni signed an open letter, published in the student paper the day prior to his lecture, protesting the event.

Alumni described his invitation to campus not as “an educational opportunity, but a threat.” We join these alumni in their dismay. Indeed, our own is compounded by the fact that the administration disregarded alumni, some faculty members’, and students’ clear message that Murray’s appearance was not an occasion for dialogue and free speech, but for fanning the flames of racism during a tense time in the United States, when hate crimes are on the rise.

We are aware that the protesting students, many of whom are now being disciplined by the college, possibly acted in contravention of college rules. We are also aware of the different reports of what happened after the lecture as Murray and Middlebury faculty member Allison Stanger were departing the hall. Competing versions of what transpired at the protests exist–whether any violence that might have occurred was accidental or deliberate; whether it was initiated by students, security, or other parties.

This uncertainty does not negate basic facts—students have a right to reasonable protest; and protest by its very nature is a challenge to an authority that refuses to listen.

We believe the administration must take responsibility for what ensued during Murray’s visit, which was sorely mishandled. In his thoughtful public apology to colleagues and the Middlebury community, especially people of color, Prof. Bert Johnson, the Chair of the Political Science Department, recognized mistakes in his decision-making and expressed regret that his agreement to co-sponsor the Murray lecture “contributed to a feeling of voicelessness that many already experience on this campus.” We note that to date the administration has issued no such apology to those at Middlebury adversely affected by Murray’s college-sanctioned visit, even as an apology has been tendered to Charles Murray and Allison Stanger.

As Prof. Johnson’s words suggest, the responsibility for what happened at Middlebury cannot be placed exclusively or even primarily on the shoulders of students who are now being disciplined. The administration, faculty and other members of the college community who invited, enabled, and formally welcomed so dangerous a figure as Murray in full knowledge of his history bear responsibility, as does the Middlebury administration for then overriding objections leading up to his lecture, and disrespecting students’, faculty, and alumni concerns.

Dr. Patton, we ask you to consider this: when Charles Murray was in high school, indeed only a couple of years younger than the Middlebury students being disciplined, and as the Civil Rights Movement was getting underway, he burned a cross, and then claimed not to know the true meaning of his action (NYT). The scholarship he has since produced continues to breed hate and prejudice. Why would Middlebury choose to enable such a man, and the specious “scholarship” and narratives he propagates, rather than nurture the spirit of students who stand against racism?

To punish students and to defend Murray is to degrade the meaning of academic freedom and free speech. Instead, we hope that you might make of this occasion one that can foster critical thinking and reflection in an environment that is safe for all students and members of the Middlebury community, including those who are the most vulnerable. Rather than disciplining students in ways that might prove permanently damaging, we urge you to take this an opportunity for learning, not just for the students but, indeed, for the whole college community.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

4 Comments

4 Responses to “Open Letter to President Patton”

  1. Richard Keefe on May 4th, 2017 11:37 am

    “The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as a “white nationalist”

    This is the same SPLC that claims that the largest category of “hate group” in the land is Black and/or Muslim.

    The company counted 201 Black and Black Muslim groups for 2016, which far outnumbers its 130 alleged Klan groups outright, and all of its alleged neo-Nazi, racist skinhead and white nationalist groups by two-to-one, respectively.

    The SPLC claims that the number of number of “hate groups” nationwide grew by 133 between 2014 and 2016. By its own accounting, 80 of those groups, or nearly two-thirds of the increase, came from Black “hate groups.”

    https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/black-separatist

    The SPLC also claims that its 101 anti-Muslim “hate groups” pose an existential threat, but nobody in the media seems to believe that the SPLC’s 89 Muslim “hate groups” are even newsworthy. That’s nearly a one-to-one ratio and yet no one is reporting on it.

    http://wp.me/pCLYZ-N9

    If the SPLC are going to be your go-to “experts” then you have to accept ALL of their claims, no matter how patently ridiculous they are.

  2. The Alumni on May 8th, 2017 12:21 pm

    So dangerous a figure…

    Alumni weekend should be a hoot!

  3. Peter Straube on May 9th, 2017 11:37 am

    This letter begins by identifying the signatories as “academics who value maintaining college campuses as spaces that encourage critical thinking and that serve as welcoming and democratic spaces for ALL [emphasis added]”. But the rest of the letter argues for exactly the opposite. Apparently “for all” should rightly exclude those whose ideas happen to offend us, which suggests that you don’t really believe in free speech after all–only when it’s comfortable and validates everyone’s prior beliefs (which of course is impossible). That sounds like censorship, not academic freedom. Is it really your belief that we should shield students from having to engage with ideas that challenge their values?

  4. Kaitlin Sweeney on May 17th, 2017 9:57 am

    This group is literally the reason why this keeps happening on campuses. Rather than talking to students about the proper way to handle even the most offensive speech you provide them a pass by signing on to a worthless letter that only encourages and enables bad behavior.

    Individuals are 100% responsible for their behavior and no one else. Provocation is not a justified excuse for violating the rules of Middlebury and certainly not a defense to assaulting individuals (including a faculty member). In this case the students are entirely to blame. Life after college will not be so kind and you are providing a disservice to these students by blaming the university for inviting a controversial, even hateful or racist speaker. Protest yes. Engage in civil disobedience yes. But when you do decide to protest or engage in civil disobedience you also must be prepared for what may flow from those actions. The best way to fight hateful ideas is to utilize an intelligent rebuttal, not screaming and yelling. That never solves a damn thing.

Open Letter to President Patton