Former Student Was Falsely Accused as Charles Murray Protester

In the weeks after protesters disrupted Charles Murray’s planned lecture at Middlebury College last March, administrators here acted on an accusation by a Public Safety officer that turned out to be false. The officer insisted he saw Addis Fouche-Channer ’17 at the protest. She was never there.

“I pulled a student off the car with the name of Addis,” the officer told private investigators hired by the college, according to a transcript of the conversation obtained by The Campus. “She had a comment about, you can’t do this to me. Just saying other things. And I thought she was going to get into this racial thing with me.”

The officer’s name is being withheld because of a pending investigation into whether he racially profiled Fouche-Channer, who is black.

In interviews with private investigators and the Middlebury police in March, the officer verbally identified Fouche-Channer by name as the one he pulled off Bill Burger’s car, which was parked by the service building and served as the escape vehicle for Charles Murray and Allison Stanger. The officer gave no other evidence that Fouche-Channer was there, the transcripts show.

The Middlebury police requested an interview with Fouche-Channer on March 20 on the basis of the Public Safety officer’s testimony.

“We are trying to identify who might have assaulted Ms. Stanger,” the policeman wrote in an email. Fouche-Channer declined the interview.

Private investigators, two from law firms in Burlington and one from a firm in Middlebury, asked Fouche-Channer on April 21 to “offer your statement.” She declined their interview request three times.

One of two judicial deans, who met with students the investigators had identified, then sent a letter on May 9 charging Fouche-Channer with violating college policy.

“As a result of allegations regarding your conduct at that event, concerns were raised that you may have violated Middlebury’s Demonstrations and Protests policy,” the dean wrote. The case would be heard by the community judicial board because it was a “significant” non-academic policy violation.

The letter said Fouche-Channer could opt to have a “disposition without hearing,” in which students “who do not contest the charges” may ask a judicial dean to adjudicate unilaterally. In effect, she could either go before the judicial board or have the dean make a final judgment on her innocence or guilt.

She chose neither option and instead contested the allegation.

Fouche-Channer described to The Campus her quest to provide the dean with evidence that she was not at the protest — including a network log gathered by the school’s IT department that showed the locations and timestamps of her Wi-Fi access on March 2.

She gathered five statements from friends and a coworker describing their interactions with her before, during and after the time of the protest. She forwarded blog posts for her Chinese class and emails she sent that evening. She also pulled a step counter from her phone that showed increased activity when she was at the gym.

“There’s literally five or six testimonies that place me anywhere else but that protest, and this is actually up for debate because one Public Safety officer couldn’t decide one black person from another person in the dark?” Fouche-Channer said to the judicial dean.

“That may be the case, I don’t know, but he says very clearly that he saw you,” the dean replied.

When Fouche-Channer was first told that she had been accused of being at the car, she flatly said that was impossible. The judicial dean said, “Do you have any way to prove or demonstrate that?”

The dean said if Fouche-Channer could not supply conclusive evidence that she was in Proctor from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., the case would go to a full hearing by the judicial board. If other evidence corroborated her claim, the dean said, “then we can 100 percent say that there’s no need to proceed.”

On May 13, the dean ordered judgment in an email to Fouche-Channer. With IT’s Wi-Fi logs in hand, the dean wrote, “there does not seem to be a good reason to move forward with a hearing.”

Fouche-Channer described how the judicial process affected her senior spring.

“I spent hours consulting my mentors, collecting evidence, scheduling meetings and trying to manage my own stress and mental health during this process,” Fouche-Channer said. “It was extremely taxing, especially during my last finals week and last few days at Middlebury. On top of this I was also trying to finalize a job. This process made my last moments on campus so much more anxiety ridden and upsetting than you could imagine.”

The saga did not end when Fouche-Channer graduated. Over the summer, she contacted Public Safety seeking an apology from the officer whom she said had racially profiled her. This prompted a formal internal investigation into whether the officer violated Middlebury’s anti-discrimination policy.

On June 30, a human relations officer (HRO) at the college videochatted with Fouche-Channer to address her charge that the Public Safety officer racially profiled her.

“What I can do is help to find out if [the officer] is a bigot,” the HRO said to Fouche-Channer. “And if he’s a bigot, and he falsely identified you because of your race or because of any other protected characteristic, then I personally don’t want him working at Middlebury College.”

The HRO sought to determine whether Fouche-Channer was at Bill Burger’s car. On July 18, the HRO told her, “It has become clear that some additional information will be extremely helpful to an effort to corroborate your claims.”

He asked Fouche-Channer to provide “all correspondence (emails, texts, social media posts, etc.) and all other work that you performed while you were at Proctor during the early evening hours of March 2, 2017,” as well as “copies of all of your correspondence (emails, texts, social media posts, etc.) with others from the time you left Proctor until the end of the day (midnight) on March 2, 2017.”

The Campus spoke with one student who was at the protest and was contacted in August by the HRO leading the investigation. The student, who requested anonymity fearing retribution from the college, said the HRO asked where Fouche-Channer was during the day and night of March 2. The HRO also tried repeatedly to establish whether someone wearing pink was at Bill Burger’s car, according to the student.

“Throughout this investigative process there’s never been an attempt to hold administrators accountable,” the student said. “Their only focus is the ruthless and unrelenting path of trying to identify and punish students.”

Fouche-Channer criticized how her racial profiling complaint was handled.

“Even when the Middlebury judicial system concluded that I was not involved with the protests on March 2, [the HRO] still conducted his own identical investigation, as if there was still a chance that I was lying about my location during the protest,” Fouche-Channer said. “His job was to figure out if [the Public Safety officer] was racially profiling me, not whether I was telling the truth or not. That had already been determined weeks before. Throughout this process I was guilty before I was proven innocent.”

An email to Fouche-Channer dated Sept. 14 said the investigation was complete. As of press time, no decision has been made on whether racial profiling occurred.

Fouche-Channer was originally told a decision would be made this week. But on Thursday at 8:07 a.m., a second HRO told Fouche-Channer he would not be able to make a decision by the following day.

“I am contacting you to advise that I have been out of the office unexpectedly this week,” the HRO wrote. “Because of this, the decision in this matter will be delayed until some time next week.”

The Public Safety officer did not respond to a request for comment. None of the officials involved in the investigation responded to requests for comment.

Bill Burger, the college’s spokesman, declined to give details about the investigation when asked.

“I haven’t seen it and I have something else pressing right now,” he said in an email on Friday, Sept. 15. “I won’t be able to talk to you until Monday at the earliest.”

On Thursday, after Fouche-Channer was told a decision had been delayed, Burger said, “It now appears that the determination in the case will not be communicated until next week.”

When asked what day the decision would be released, Burger said, “I don’t know. But not until next week.”

The Campus will continue reporting this story as it develops.