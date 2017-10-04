Response to ‘Germany’s Racist Wake-Up Call’
October 4, 2017
As the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) shattered the traditional political landscape by coming in as the third strongest party with 13 percent of the vote, last week’s German election continues to unsettle Germans and foreigners who fear for the tolerance and inclusivity that has characterized the political climate in the last decade.
The feeling of losing these ideals prompts some voters to abandon their composure, including the author of “Germany’s Racist Wake-Up Call,” which appeared in last week’s edition of The Campus. When calmness and clarity give way to frustration and anger, they are channeled into rants and polarization, merely galvanizing support for far-right parties.
To put the result in perspective, the biggest takeaway is that 87 percent of those who voted refused to cast their vote for the AfD. 87 percent distanced themselves from a party which shows no restraint in displaying its parallels to nationalistic ideology. Considering the anticipated surge of far-right parties, the moderate gain of the AfD reaffirms that most people believe in the importance of tolerance, and more importantly, the incompetence of far-right thinking in navigating times of moral complexity.
Taking 13 percent of voters to represent a whole society constitutes the same generalizing and fallacious thinking that far-right parties use to attract voters who long for simple solutions to complicated problems. It draws on the same strategies used by the extremists whom they so fervently despise: vague appeals to emotion drown out any flashes of constructive criticism. Yet they win an audience in similarly close-minded circles of the political left.
Far-right parties feed off the image of the political bad boy who stands up to the establishment. Instead of angrily writing about the ignorance of AfD voters, which only consolidates the image of the AfD as rebels, Germans need to calmly expose the flaws in their thinking. In particular, directing attention to their crude ideas on tax policy and education would go a long way in convincing voters of the inadequacy of the AfD as a leading political force.
Of course there is a reason for articles such as the one which appeared last week. It is easy to call out others for apparently racist sentiments and ask them to renegotiate their understanding of racism. It is a way of soothing one’s troubled conscience as part of the society we criticize so ardently, but it does little to provide a meaningful basis for discussion.
Political beliefs have taken on a more important role as an identity marker. Discussing politics today is intricately personal. Attacking someone’s person will not open them up for a sober discussion but only corner them and solidify their beliefs.
Inviting Germans to reconsider the meaning of racism shows this exact lack of understanding of the underlying problems that materialize in what we observe as racist practices. What appears racist goes much deeper.
While a large number of non-voters began voting for the AfD to protest Angela Merkel’s refugee policy, many voters came from the traditionally center parties SPD and CDU/CSU. They voted for the AfD as a sign of disappointment in the politics of the established parties, not because they support the AfD’s racist ideology. Rather than accusing Germans of bigotry, xenophobia and racism, we have to soberly investigate what prompted voters to vote for the AfD in protest, and expose all the ways in which the AfD proves inadequate in fulfilling its promises.
Controversy and insults accomplish nothing. Without them, the AfD lacks the political substance to retain their voters.
Actually this is likely the wave of the future as liberal, socialist and Leftist policies come home to roost. To illustrate this let’s use Sweden as an example.
Sweden has been led by Leftists and socialists forever. Of course Sweden was once an entirely white Christian country with few degrees of separation. And it was the apple of American liberal’s eyes. Everyone on the Left said, “Why can’t we be more like Sweden? There healthcare, quality of life, ad nauseam…”
But then the Left went too far. They opened up the borders to a people – brown and black Muslims – who were not interested in Swedish values. These Muslim immigrants stuck to their own. They created communities within Sweden that shared few values of their host country. They looked down upon the white Christian infidels just as their fellow Muslims throughout the world look down on all infidels.
So now we have today. A day created by the Left.
Now violent crime in Sweden has spiraled out of control. Rape in Sweden has made that country second to South Africa in its per woman incidence. The social services are breaking down.
Whether you are man enough to admit it this is what you’re fighting for and do not get me wrong. I am for Hindu migration, Hispanic migration, east Asian migration but am dead set against Muslim migration and THIS is what the German vote was really about.
Get ready for more of this because people who have eyes to see are voting. They now understand the pretty little lies the Left promotes is the path to hell and Sweden is closer to Hell than at anytime since Nazi Germany was ascendant.
[Reply]
The sheer impact of the election of the AfD becomes apparent when looking at Germany’s past and seeing the effort it since put into dealing with its history and ensuring the German population would be warned and educated in recognizing the signs of a possible repetition thereof – now I am guessing you are German, so the concepts of Geschichtsbewusstsein (being conscious of one’s history), Vergangenheitsbewältigung (dealing with and overcoming the past) and Gesamtschuld (common guilt) should all ring a bell for you, as should you be aware of their significance.
To argue that to see these efforts failing – be that in the political sense through the election of a far-right party into the German parliament or in the social sense through a loss of barriers in private (and public) discussion of controversial topics – does or should not warrant an emotional reaction from morally conscious Germans shows that you might not have understood what they mean, or rather, meant, for our country. In any case, I would hardly call posting a reaction essay in The Middlebury Campus “abandoning [one’s] composure” – though your strong reaction to it speaks volumes.
I am not entirely sure in which way your response provides a “meaningful basis for discussion”, when the sole significant argument I got from it was that to simply call people out on their racism enrages them and closes them up to further conversation. In this, if in nothing else, I agree with you, though it can be understandably hard for victims of racism or other kinds of discrimination to take that necessary step back (and I have every bit of sympathy for that).
Sadly, the rest of your response reads more like the kind of emotional rant you claim to hate, and in very few points actually harkens back to the piece it was based on.
Let’s see:
First, let us go back to the original piece, “Germany’s Racist Wake-Up Call”.
The first point it makes is that for many Germans, modern, everyday racism is a reality, despite all aforementioned efforts to condemn the ideology. While Germans have come to reject the racism of World War II, in modern society it has not disappeared but seems to have shifted into something many fail to recognize.
The second big argument is that the establishment parties cannot let themselves be drawn into the AfD’s rhetoric, trying to close “the right gap”, but should instead show a strong, united front AGAINST right-wing ideals. The opposition parties – Social Democrats and The Left – are now free to work on solutions that bring about real (social) justice, and can lead to – you named it – “a meaningful basis for discussion”.
The essay ends encouraging people to have difficult conversations with those around them that seem a little too reluctant to oppose the AfD, and to take personal action against the new German right.
Now, let’s have a look what you make of this, and go through it bit by bit:
You stress that as 87% of voters did not vote AfD, 13% choosing a far-right party constitutes a “moderate surge”. On paper, maybe – but may I point back, again, to Germany’s history, and also bring up the fact that the AfD managed to achieve these 13% within only four years (!) of its conception. 13% may not position it to represent all of German society, but to disregard the background to this ‘moderate’ success is utterly irresponsible.
I am not sure where you got the idea that the original essay was aimed at “close-minded circles of the political left”, or that is where its sole audience lies. Telling readers to have difficult conversations hardly equals “vague appeals to emotion drown[ing] out any flashes of constructive criticism”.
“Far-right parties feed off the image of the political bad boy who stands up to the establishment. “
Obviously. Which is why the original essay is telling the ‘establishment’ to do better, and not copy far-right strategies.
“Instead of angrily writing about the ignorance of AfD voters, which only consolidates the image of the AfD as rebels, Germans need to calmly expose the flaws in their thinking. In particular, directing attention to their crude ideas on tax policy and education would go a long way in convincing voters of the inadequacy of the AfD as a leading political force.”
Those disagreeing with the establishment parties on the issues you listed while consciously rejecting racist ideology often ended up not voting at all in the 2017 election: https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article168936617/Warum-Millionen-Deutsche-nicht-zur-Bundestagswahl-gehen.html
It is not however, that among a large number of former non-voters the AfD’s voters “came from the traditionally center parties SPD and CDU/CSU [and] voted for the AfD as a sign of disappointment in the politics of the established parties, not because they support the AfD’s racist ideology.” I would argue that while they may not actively hold any conscious racist sentiment, the idea of it at least didn’t deter them.
And, in many cases, racists sentiment seems to not have been entirely subconscious. Just take a look at this article: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-41398628. I don’t know if you were in Germany during the election campaign, but it took no more than a stroll through any big city to see that the majority of their campaign was founded on blaringly racist paroles.
While you claim that “it is easy to call out others for apparently racist sentiments and ask them to renegotiate their understanding of racism”, it seems to me that is just as easy for you to dismiss any notion that racism may be an issue in German society. I will take a wild guess and say that you have probably never personally experienced it. If so, good for you. Your apparent lack of empathy, however? Not so much.
Nowhere in the original essay does it say that the establishment parties did everything right – in fact, it openly calls for them to change and improve – yet your entire response was prompted by the fact that you found it all too divisive, on the sole basis that it exposed structural problems in society that contributed to the rise of the AfD.
I can think of no reason for your reaction other than a single one: You’re offended of the idea of sitting down and having a long, hard conversation with yourself.
[Reply]