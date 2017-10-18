IT Services VP Jim Stuart Dies

Jim Stuart, associate vice president for information technology, passed away unexpectedly at his home last weekend.

Stuart first came to Middlebury in 1993, after he received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Colby College. Stuart left the college in 1999 but returned in 2010, and had held his most recent position since 2014.

In addition to his contributions to the college, Stuart was an active member of the local community. He served on the board and as president of Homeward Bound, Addison County’s humane society, for twelve years.

He also served on the board of trustees for the Howard Center in South Burlington. The center provides crisis counseling and supportive services for children and adults with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and those struggling with substance abuse.

“I will remember my dear friend and colleague Jim Stuart as one of the kindest and gentlest people that I’ve ever known. I am grateful to have shared so many ideas and laughs with him over the years,” said Chris Norris, director of information security and infrastructure, in an email sent by the college announcing Stuart’s passing.

In the same announcement, David Provost, the college treasurer, wrote, “Jim will be remembered by Middlebury colleagues for his kindness, keen intelligence, and wonderful sense of humor. His care for the ITS team of the College will always be remembered and appreciated by those of us who had the privilege to work alongside Jim over the years.”

The college has yet to announce the date and time of the coming memorial service.