The Best of The Middlebury Campus: October 2017
November 3, 2017
It’s hard to believe that the month of October is already behind us. As I enter my third November as a member of this paper (my first as managing editor), I’ve come to realize just how easy it is to forget all the great work produced by our staff. Between classes, personal commitments, extracurriculars, and putting out The Campus every Thursday, we don’t often take the time to reflect on some of the great reporting and commentary that appears on our pages each week. That’s why I’ve decided that on the first Friday of each month, I will publish a selection of what I consider to be our paper’s best and most important work from the previous month. It is my hope that our readership will use this monthly post to both rediscover old stories and find new ones they may have missed.
Of course, most months I will probably leave out a piece that should be included. It is important to note that I will be selecting stories more or less from memory, so I apologize in advance if I leave anyone out! I’m open to suggestions both before and after the post is published. Feel free to comment or email me at [email protected] Also, there may be times when stories by me appear in this post, as is the case this month. In those instances, I will have already reached out to another editor(s) to confirm that it belongs. If you disagree, also feel free to email me or comment!
Now, please enjoy some fabulous work, in no particular order, by our team:
NEWS:
Late-Night Alarm Jolts Atwater Residents From Saturday Slumber
By Elizabeth Sawyer
Students, Admin Confer at Open Forum
By Nick Garber and Dom Tanoh
Campus Is Vandalized, With College Labeled Racist
By Will DiGravio
Patton to Attend Free Speech Conference
By Ethan Brady
Barney Frank, John Sununu Discuss Campus Free Speech, Political Climate
By Nick Garber and Will DiGravio
Students Talk Study-Abroad During Trump Era
By Bochu Ding
Discussing Free Speech, Attorney General Implicates Middlebury
By Nick Garber
LOCAL:
Student Teachers Connect College and Community
By Rebecca Walker
He’s 13 Years Old and He’s Running For Governor
By Bridget Colliton
By Ally Murphy
OPINION:
Letter: Racial Profiling By Public Safety
By Michael Olinick
By Laurie Patton
Student Reflects on Surviving Sexual Assault
By David Vargas
By Josh Claxton
Sharp Left: When the ‘Common Ground’ Is a Swamp
By Tevan Goldberg
I Cover the Waterfront: On the Alt-Weekly
By Will DiGravio
ARTS & SCIENCES:
By Sarah Boyle
Cocoon Storytellers Share Pain and Love
By April Qian
Teach-In Examines Recent Hurricanes
By Asher Lantz
Professor Researches Acid Mine Runoff
By Caroline Jaschke
FEATURES:
Students Navigate Misconceptions and Challenges of Veganism
By Elizabeth Zhou
Professor Delivers Talk on Trauma and (Post)memory
By Benjy Renton
AFC Hosts Dinner in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
By Haoyang Yu
Annual Security Report Shows Increases in Crime, Sexual Assault
By Sarah Asch
Student Spreads Joy Through Nonprofit Organization
By Eric Masinter
SPORTS:
Activism in the NFL: Two Takes on One Issue
By Rob Erickson
By Claire Messersmith
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Holds Own in Cambridge
By Nick Nonnenmacher
By Riley Smith
A (Re)Defining Moment for the Quidditch Club
By Emily Bustard
