Setting the Record Straight





In her October 26, 2017 testimony to a U.S. Senate committee about the Charles Murray talk at Middlebury College, Prof. Allison Stanger stated:

“The Sociology/Anthropology Department sought to rally the community to censor the Political Science department by demanding that we withdraw our co-sponsorship. In so doing, they abandoned long established norms of tolerance and open-mindedness, as well as collegiality.”

This statement is completely untrue. The members of the Sociology/Anthropology Department hold a variety of views on the Charles Murray incident. Neither before the event, nor after, did we take any collective action or make any collective statement about it.

