Setting the Record Straight
November 29, 2017
In her October 26, 2017 testimony to a U.S. Senate committee about the Charles Murray talk at Middlebury College, Prof. Allison Stanger stated:
“The Sociology/Anthropology Department sought to rally the community to censor the Political Science department by demanding that we withdraw our co-sponsorship. In so doing, they abandoned long established norms of tolerance and open-mindedness, as well as collegiality.”
This statement is completely untrue. The members of the Sociology/Anthropology Department hold a variety of views on the Charles Murray incident. Neither before the event, nor after, did we take any collective action or make any collective statement about it.
Editor’s Note: Members of the Sociology/Anthropology Department can be found at go.middlebury.edu/soan.
Allow me to be more precise, for the record. “The CHAIR OF THE Sociology/Anthropology Department sought to rally the community to censor the Political Science department by demanding that we withdraw our co-sponsorship. In so doing, they abandoned long established norms of tolerance and open-mindedness, as well as collegiality.” See https://vtdigger.org/2017/02/26/grave-concerns-raised-controversial-middlebury-speaker/#.WgJQjxNSx-U and https://addisonindependent.com/201703speakers-planned-visit-middlebury-college-sparks-controversy.
When an individual self-identifies as the Chair of Sociology and Anthropology and speaks to the press, it certainly creates the impression that he is speaking on behalf of his colleagues. I chose the phrasing that I did to avoid writing an individual into the Congressional or public record, but since you are now publicly questioning my personal integrity, I have no choice but to do so.
Allison Stanger
Leng Professor of International Politics and Economics
Middlebury College
The Alumni Reply:
November 30th, 2017 at 2:55 pm
This is what a mic drop looks like
Tired of hearing about you Reply:
November 30th, 2017 at 4:29 pm
Allison: Continuing to throw others under the bus to make a name for yourself is an act of complete selfishness and has no place in academia.
Anonymous because apparently Stanger is out for revenge Reply:
November 30th, 2017 at 10:55 pm
You are a child. Your norms of free speech belong in the 1950s– they have changed, as has the composition of the country, and the composition of your own classroom. We all are sorry for your injury. You now must apologize for your ignorance.
anon Reply:
December 1st, 2017 at 2:26 pm
Yes, it’s not the 1950s anymore, that’s a great point. Back in the 50s and 60s, free speech was nifty, because we needed it to protect leftists like the commenter above. But now that it’s needed to protect conservatives, the leftists have decided that they were just kidding about free speech. It’s, like, so 1950s!
Allison, as long as we’re being precise for the record, perhaps you could correct the description of the event at ASU, which currently reads as follows: “Professor Stanger was there to verbally challenge the speaker. She never got the chance, and the invited speaker never spoke.” There are at least two falsehoods in those two sentences, possibly three. You did get the chance to challenge the speaker and the speaker did speak. We have a link on the Middlebury website to prove that.
As to whether you “verbally challenged” the speaker, I suspect we disagree. I don’t find the following introduction to a discussion of The Bell Curve “verbally challenging”: “Please know that I believe your work has been unjustly maligned. Correlation is not causation, as you yourself have repeatedly pointed out. I don’t want to question your data from The Bell Curve. Instead, let’s assume your data is sound.”
But the other two falsehoods on the ASU website clearly distort the record to play into the dominant narrative used to defame the college and they should be corrected.
Kevin Moss
Jean Thomson Fulton Professor of Modern Languages and Literature
Yes, Prof. Stanger, please do as Kevin Moss requests. In fact, go ahead and correct all the errors on the internet when you get a chance. Professor Moss, could you assist by making a Complete List of Errors on the Internet for her? That would help. Also, Ms. Stanger, next time you are interviewing someone over the roar of angry protests, and you can’t hear yourself think, after having been shouted at for 30 minutes by an ill-informed crowd, remember to get some tips from Prof. Moss on how to handle the questioning. Since he is such a ready critic, he must be very good at interviewing people over the din of protest after being shouted out for 30 minutes.
