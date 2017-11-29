Middlebury Theater Presents: Middletown

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, the Middlebury Department of Theater will present Will Eno’s 2010 play, “Middletown,” directed by Alex Draper ’88. Inspired by “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, the play, according to the New York Times, is a “delicate, moving and wry amble along the collective road to nowhere”, and one “that glimmers from start to finish with tart, funny, gorgeous little comments on big things: the need for love and forgiveness, the search for meaning in life, and the long, lonely ache of disappointment.”

Eno, who has been described as the Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation, is the author of “Thom Pain: Based on Nothing” (Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2005) and “The Realistic Joneses” (Drama Desk award winner in 2014). “Middletown” was awarded the inaugural Horton Foote Award for Most Promising New Play in 2010.

The play explores the intricacies, troubles and values of small town American life, framed by the lives of ordinary people. As a newcomer to Middletown finds her way, she and the audience are introduced to a cast of characters who are all seeking love, connection and inspiration. Poignant and funny, “Middletown” delves into the complex worlds of language and human connection as the lives of the residents intermingle in touching and fantastic ways.

The show stars, in order of appearance, Madeleine Russell ’19, Sam Martin ’19, Miguel Castillo ’17.5, Connor Wright ’18, Shannon Gibbs ’18, Victoria Isquith ’19, Lynn Travnikova ’20, Will Lupica ’18, Noah Liebmiller ’17.5, Olivia Christie ’19, Stephanie Miller ’20, and Asher Brown ’19.5.

“Middletown” will open this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Box Office. Prices are $12 for for faculty and staff, $6 for students and $15 for the general public.