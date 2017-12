ISO Show Takes Audiences Around the World

The International Students’ Organization’s 2017 Show on Dec 2 featured dance, music and poetry acts representing countries and regions from all over the world, such as the Ukraine, Vietnam, Korea, South Asia, parts of the African continent, Brazil and many more. The performances were vibrant, exciting and inspiring and matched the cosmopolitan nature of the school.

Photos by Silvia Cantu