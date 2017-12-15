The Best of the Middlebury Campus: Nov. & Dec. 2017
December 15, 2017
We are done! (For now.)
Last week, we published our final issue of the semester and I could not be more proud of our team and their work. Since our first issue of the semester, members of our editorial board and writing staff have worked hard to make our paper better each week. I am grateful for their hard work. I would specifically like to thank the members of our editorial board who will be leaving us next semester: local editor Rebecca Walker, features editor Sarah Asch, and news editors Nick Garber and Kyle Naughton. Best of luck as you go abroad! We will see you next fall!
Now, please enjoy some fabulous work by our team! (Since we only publish once in Dec., I have included that issue as part of this post.)
Preface: It is my hope that our readership will use this monthly post to both rediscover old stories and find new ones they may have missed. Of course, most months I will probably leave out a piece that should have been included. It is important to note that I will be selecting stories more or less from memory, so I apologize in advance if I leave anyone out! I’m open to suggestions both before and after the post is published. Feel free to comment or email me at [email protected] Also, there may be times when stories by me appear in this post. In those instances, I will have already reached out to another editor(s) to confirm that it belongs. If you disagree, also feel free to email me or comment!
NEWS:
Proctor Performance Satirizes Patton Administration
By Sabine Poux
Before Leaving the Administration, Katy Smith Abbott Looks Back
By Elizabeth Sawyer and Nick Garber
Cryptic Email Invites Community to Off Campus Speech
By Will DiGravio
Faculty Question Investigation & Diversity Practices
By Elizabeth Sawyer
Pulitzer Winner Walter Mears ’56 Discusses Career, Journalism in Trump Era
By Nick Garber
Allison Stanger Opines in Hearing, On C-SPAN
By Elaine Velie
Violent Imagery Drawn on Classroom Chalkboard
By Ethan Brady
SGA and President Patton Develop Common Agenda
By Kyle Naughton
LOCAL:
Congressman Peter Welch Discuss GOP Tax Plan
By Amelia Pollard
Burlington Telecom Deal Near Joint Venture
By Amelia Pollard
Vermont Tackles Shortage of Addiction Treatment Specialists
By Sadie Housberg
Chili Fest Suspended, Citing Construction & Fatiuge
By Rebecca Walker
Werner Christmas Tree Farm Gears up For Holidays
By Amelia Pollard
Vergennes Boys and Girls Club Undergoes Major Renovations
By Ally Murphy
OPINION:
By The Editorial Board
By Nia Robinson
Letter: Katy Smith Abbott’s Deanship
By Vincent Recca
“Pregnant in Middlebury, VT:” Fake Abortion Clinics and the Right to Accurate Information
By Toria Isquith
By Linh Mueller
Sharp Left: When Dissent is Distracting Hypocrisy
By Tevan Goldberg
Open Letter to President Patton
By Matt Gillis
By Josh Claxton
I Cover the Waterfront: On Finding Bibles
By Will DiGravio
ARTS & SCIENCES:
NPR’s Siegel Talks Trump, Role of Media
By Connor Sloan
Perspectives on Student-Led Public Art on Campus
By April Qian
Professor Examines Generation of Consciousness
By Caroline Jaschke
Guest Lecturer Talks About Maternal Attitudes
By Jordan Howell
A Cappella Group Sings for Global Unity
By Sarah Boyle
FEATURES:
Special Feature: Mindfulness Efforts on Campus
By Elizabeth Zhou
Amor y Memoria: Celebrating the Life of Juana Gamero de Coca
By Sarah Asch
Students Question Administrators at Tense Town Hall
A transcription and video of the event.
A follow up article by Sarah Asch and James Finn.
Poetic Justice, 10 Years Later: Parini Reflects on the Destruction
By Ben Freedman
Dead Parents Society Offers Students Support
By Benjy Renton
Women Leaders Club Hosts Mentorship Luncheon
By Emma Patch
SPORTS:
Field Hockey: The Exit Interview
By Rob Erickson
By Will DiGravio
Field Hockey Wins Third National Championship
By Heather Boehm
Women’s Squash Returns Strong Core, Adds New Faces
By Emily Bian
Women’s Basketball 7–0 for First Time in 16 Seasons
By Imran Ganda
From Midd to Cleveland, Koby Altman ’05 Rises to GM of Cavs
By Andrew Rigas
Men’s Basketball Wins Middlebury Tournament
By Andrew Rigas
Women’s Hockey Wants to Host Final Four
By Sebastian Sanchez
Cross Country Teams move onto NCAA Championships
By Jordan Howell