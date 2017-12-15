The Best of the Middlebury Campus: Nov. & Dec. 2017





We are done! (For now.)

Last week, we published our final issue of the semester and I could not be more proud of our team and their work. Since our first issue of the semester, members of our editorial board and writing staff have worked hard to make our paper better each week. I am grateful for their hard work. I would specifically like to thank the members of our editorial board who will be leaving us next semester: local editor Rebecca Walker, features editor Sarah Asch, and news editors Nick Garber and Kyle Naughton. Best of luck as you go abroad! We will see you next fall!

Now, please enjoy some fabulous work by our team! (Since we only publish once in Dec., I have included that issue as part of this post.)

Preface: It is my hope that our readership will use this monthly post to both rediscover old stories and find new ones they may have missed. Of course, most months I will probably leave out a piece that should have been included. It is important to note that I will be selecting stories more or less from memory, so I apologize in advance if I leave anyone out! I’m open to suggestions both before and after the post is published. Feel free to comment or email me at [email protected] Also, there may be times when stories by me appear in this post. In those instances, I will have already reached out to another editor(s) to confirm that it belongs. If you disagree, also feel free to email me or comment!

NEWS:

Proctor Performance Satirizes Patton Administration

By Sabine Poux

Before Leaving the Administration, Katy Smith Abbott Looks Back

By Elizabeth Sawyer and Nick Garber

Cryptic Email Invites Community to Off Campus Speech

By Will DiGravio

Faculty Question Investigation & Diversity Practices

By Elizabeth Sawyer

Pulitzer Winner Walter Mears ’56 Discusses Career, Journalism in Trump Era

By Nick Garber

Allison Stanger Opines in Hearing, On C-SPAN

By Elaine Velie

Violent Imagery Drawn on Classroom Chalkboard

By Ethan Brady

SGA and President Patton Develop Common Agenda

By Kyle Naughton

LOCAL:

Congressman Peter Welch Discuss GOP Tax Plan

By Amelia Pollard

Burlington Telecom Deal Near Joint Venture

By Amelia Pollard

Vermont Tackles Shortage of Addiction Treatment Specialists

By Sadie Housberg

Chili Fest Suspended, Citing Construction & Fatiuge

By Rebecca Walker

Werner Christmas Tree Farm Gears up For Holidays

By Amelia Pollard

Vergennes Boys and Girls Club Undergoes Major Renovations

By Ally Murphy

OPINION:

Middlebury Dies in Darkness

By The Editorial Board

Don’t Be Fake

By Nia Robinson

Letter: Katy Smith Abbott’s Deanship

By Vincent Recca

“Pregnant in Middlebury, VT:” Fake Abortion Clinics and the Right to Accurate Information

By Toria Isquith

Observations of an Outsider

By Linh Mueller

Sharp Left: When Dissent is Distracting Hypocrisy

By Tevan Goldberg

Open Letter to President Patton

By Matt Gillis

For the Culture: On Misogyny

By Josh Claxton

I Cover the Waterfront: On Finding Bibles

By Will DiGravio

ARTS & SCIENCES:

NPR’s Siegel Talks Trump, Role of Media

By Connor Sloan

Perspectives on Student-Led Public Art on Campus

By April Qian

Professor Examines Generation of Consciousness

By Caroline Jaschke

Guest Lecturer Talks About Maternal Attitudes

By Jordan Howell

A Cappella Group Sings for Global Unity

By Sarah Boyle

FEATURES:

Special Feature: Mindfulness Efforts on Campus

By Elizabeth Zhou

Amor y Memoria: Celebrating the Life of Juana Gamero de Coca

By Sarah Asch

Students Question Administrators at Tense Town Hall

A transcription and video of the event.

A follow up article by Sarah Asch and James Finn.

Poetic Justice, 10 Years Later: Parini Reflects on the Destruction

By Ben Freedman

Dead Parents Society Offers Students Support

By Benjy Renton

Women Leaders Club Hosts Mentorship Luncheon

By Emma Patch

SPORTS:

Field Hockey: The Exit Interview

By Rob Erickson

Inside Midd Football Players’ Decision to Kneel During Anthem

By Will DiGravio

Field Hockey Wins Third National Championship By Heather Boehm

Women’s Squash Returns Strong Core, Adds New Faces

By Emily Bian

Women’s Basketball 7–0 for First Time in 16 Seasons

By Imran Ganda

From Midd to Cleveland, Koby Altman ’05 Rises to GM of Cavs

By Andrew Rigas

Men’s Basketball Wins Middlebury Tournament

By Andrew Rigas

Women’s Hockey Wants to Host Final Four

By Sebastian Sanchez

Cross Country Teams move onto NCAA Championships

By Jordan Howell