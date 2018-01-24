VT Executive Branch Self-Mandates Sexual Violence Training

MONTPELIER– After the revelations of sexual misconduct by such public figures as Al Franken, Harvey Weinstein, and Matt Lauer, the #metoo movement continues to carry momentum, prompting action to prevent sexual harassment. On Dec. 22, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott, updated his office’s ethics policy to require executive branch employees to complete sexual harassment prevention training by the end of 2018.

Previously, training was optional and only accessible online. The new mandate requires in-class training. The Vermont Digger published that since 2014, Vermont has investigated 52 cases of sexual harassment reported by state employees.

“What we’ve seen and heard about the prevalence of harassment and assault from many across the country is disappointing, and it is clear we must all take a strong stand against this abuse,” Scott said in a statement last month.

Beth Fastiggi, the Vermont Department of Human Resources Commissioner, is optimistic that this change in policy will have its desired effect. “The updated Executive Code of Ethics and the mandate to provide sexual harassment training will go a long way towards creating a workplace culture of respect, dignity and professionalism,” she said.

Although Commissioner Fastiggi recognizes that training on the issue may lead to an uptick in complaints, she commented that this was acceptable “if it signals that employees are better educated on the subject matter and that leadership will not tolerate inappropriate behavior at work.”