Midd Alumna Discusses Success of Nordic Skiwear Company

BURLINGTON– For high school nordic skiers across Vermont, race day brings giddy excitement as skis are waxed and hot gatorade is prepared. The warm up tracks and gear tents ll with racers, each sporting a different skin-tight racing suit—emblazoned with the name of their school. One colorful accessory unifies the aggregation of nordies: the Skida headband. Founded by Middlebury alumna Corinne Prevot in 2008, when she herself was among these young racers as a high school senior at Burke Mountain Academy, Skida apparel has charged to the forefront of the athletic-wear market, and is a nordic garb staple.

Skida products carry the adventurous and playful spirit of nordic skiing. Skida offers a variety of winter headwear and accessories, their most popular being the headband, made with cozy lightweight eece and poly-lycra blend fabric in a rotating set of colorful patterns and designed particularly for cross-country skiing. However, Prevot stated that Skida products are geared toward all lovers of outdoor adventure.

“While our hats were originally created with Nordic skiing in mind, Skida can be appreciated by anyone who enjoys outdoor activities, color, cold weather accessories, and/or soft things,” she said in an interview with The Campus.

Skida also offers a popular “Vermont Collection” that boasts unique, limited edition patterns. Its designs are constantly changing and fresh energy regularly circles the brand. Prevot emphasized the profound effect the outdoors have on Skida products.

“We celebrate an active outdoor lifestyle as the basis for Nordic skiing as a sport,” she said. “So much of our time as Nordic skiers is spent playing in the mountains, so there’s a lot to appreciate and be enthusiastic about! We do our best to reflect that energy and joy through both the function and design of our headwear.”