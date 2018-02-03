The Best of The Middlebury Campus: Jan. 2018

This week marks the end of the Winter Term, during which we published two issues of The Campus. January is a time of transition for the paper, where we say goodbye to old editors who are heading abroad/graduating, welcome back editors from abroad, and invite new editors to join our board. This month we added seven new editors across four sections, and had other editors transfer over to different sections. We have a great team and are incredibly excited to return from February break and have a strong Spring semester. For now, here’s our best work from January:

Disclaimer: It is my hope that our readership will use this monthly post to both rediscover old stories and find new ones they may have missed. Of course, most months I will probably leave out a piece that should have been included. It is important to note that I will be selecting stories more or less from memory, so I apologize in advance if I leave anyone out! I’m open to suggestions both before and after the post is published. Feel free to comment or email me at wdigravio@middlebury.edu. Also, there may be times when stories by me appear in this post. In those instances, I will have already reached out to another editor(s) to confirm that they belong. If you disagree, also feel free to email me or comment! Also, the selection of any piece does not constitute an endorsement.

News

Middlebury Dodge GOP Bill’s Endowment Tax – By Bochu Ding

Panel Reopens Murray Debate with Legal Perspective – By Catherine Pollack

Residential Life Negotiations Reach SGA – By Elizabeth Sawyer

Student Who Posted ‘The List’ Faces Discipline – By Catherine Pollack & Elaine Velie

Local

Carol’s Nears Closing – By Amelia Pollard

Vermont Sugarmakers Reflect on New Challenges – By Sadie Housberg

Vt. Lawmakers Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use – By Amelia Pollard and Andres Velazquez

Vt. Guard Proposes Waived College Tuition – By Kenshin Cho

Opinion

A New Presidential Tradition Is Needed – By The Editorial Board

Middlebury: Where White Supremacists, but not Survivors, are Worthy of Free Speech – By It Happens Here Past & Present

Grappling with ‘The List’ – By Members of the Distinguished Men of Color Board

The Law Should Not Restrict Speech – By Lukas Carvalho

Arts & Sciences

Five Hot Albums for a Cold Day – By Nate Obbard

Reel Critic: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – By Devin McGrath-Conwell

Esteemed Pianist Serenades College – By Bilal Khan

Features

Snow Removal Staff Tackles Winter Weather – By James Finn

‘TIME’ Editor Keynotes Women Leaders Summit – By Kayla Lichtman

Founder of Moscow Times Discusses Media in Russia – By Miguel Espinosa

Sports

Ski Squads Have Historic Weekend on Slopes – By Jake Turtel

Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bowdoin – Sebastian Sanchez

McCluskey Sets School Record in 200 Meter – By Jordan Howell

Men’s Basketball Climbs Atop NESCAC – By Andrew Rigas