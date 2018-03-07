WRMC: 3 Guys and Their Show

Who: Our show started about three and a half years ago, during our freshmen year in Allen Hall. I and one of my co-hosts, Will Case, met at a meet-up for students from Chicago hosted by Middlebury. We met up again when we were on the same Middview trip, “Media in Vermont.” Getting to play around with the radio and actually record a few jingles for Vermont Public Radio was so fun we started talking about starting our show with WRMC. We brought in the third guy, David Dennis, and our show was born.

What: That was actually the hardest part of our very first show application: “Explain what your show is.” We had no idea what kind of music we would play or what kind of concept we wanted. There were people with shows based on the periodic table or conspiracy theories that seemed so high concept, and we really didn’t. Originally our concept was supposed to be building music and conversation around a weekly quote, but we soon let go of that concept and just let things evolve into the freeform mess that our show is now. And we love it.

When: This semester of “3 Guys and Their Show” runs from 9 – 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Where: You can find us on WRMC 91.1 FM on the radio. You can also just listen online on WRMC’s website.

Why: The one thing we really try to do during each show is share the good vibes we feel when we’re around each other. Sometimes, when the semester gets particularly bad, my co-hosts and I just don’t have the time to see each other as much as we’d like. But when we have the chance to come together and just talk for an hour, it just feels good. If we had a theme, it would be how our friendship and the things we experience change week by week. We want to bring the audience in, if only for an hour.

