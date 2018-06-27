Doug Adams Resigns as Associate Dean of Students

Doug Adams resigned his position as associate dean of students to serve as dean of students at Franklin & Marshall College.

His last day was June 15, according to Dean of Students Baishakhi Taylor, who said the college has no immediate plans to hire a replacement.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to talk about the search or about a search committee,” Taylor said. “We want students involved, and we’re thinking about the best way to create or reconfigure this position if a reconfiguration is needed, so we are just starting that conversation.”

In the meantime, Taylor is confident that Adams’ departure will not hurt residential and student life operations.

“We have been working very closely, and it is my intention that this should not diminish our support and service to our students,” Taylor said.

Adams oversaw residential and student life, including the training of the residential life staff, which takes place before the fall semester begins. Because Adams and the professional members of the residential life staff have already been preparing for training, Taylor does not believe his departure will hinder the process or the review of the residential life system that is currently underway.

He became associate dean of students in 2011, having previously served as the director of the college’s center for campus activities and leadership since his arrival in 1999. He also served as the adviser to the Student Government Association.

The Campus could not reach Adams for comment.