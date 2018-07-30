Destruction of E Lot, Construction of New Building Begins

E Lot is no more, kind of.

The college broke ground on a temporary office behind Wright Memorial Theater last week, demolishing the Atwater tennis courts and rendering much of the parking lost behind Wright and Allen Hall inaccessible. Some parking spaces are still available.

As reported in The Campus last November, the board of trustees approved the $4.5 million project to house the college’s computer science department, which is currently located in McCardell Bicentennial Hall. The temporary building will also house faculty and staff during future renovations to Monroe and Warner Halls. The building will stand for 12 years, according to the college.

The Atwater tennis courts were demolished to make room for more parking spaces.

The project will be completed in June of 2019, the college said.