Bernie Sanders Holds Labor Day Rally in Middlebury

Crowds gathered on the Town Green in Middlebury on Monday, September 3 for the annual Labor Day Rally. Similar to previous instances of the event, Senator Bernie Sanders attended and was the culminating speaker in a three-hour lineup, which included Representative Peter Welch, Vermont Senator Chris Bray and candidate Ruth Hardy, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and Democratic nominee for Governor Christine Hallquist. Following his speech, Sanders greeted the crowd as he exited the Green with fellow speakers.

Close