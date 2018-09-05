The Middlebury Campus

Bernie Sanders Holds Labor Day Rally in Middlebury

By BENJY RENTON
September 5, 2018

Crowds gathered on the Town Green in Middlebury on Monday, September 3 for the annual Labor Day Rally. Similar to previous instances of the event, Senator Bernie Sanders attended and was the culminating speaker in a three-hour lineup, which included Representative Peter Welch, Vermont Senator Chris Bray and candidate Ruth Hardy, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and Democratic nominee for Governor Christine Hallquist. Following his speech, Sanders greeted the crowd as he exited the Green with fellow speakers.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addresses the audience.

BENJY RENTON, Sports Editor
Benjy Renton ‘21 is a Sports Editor. He has previously served as arts and sciences editor, features editor and a staff writer. Renton’s academic interests include International and Global Studies, Chinese and Geography. During the summer of 2018 he studied at Middlebury’s new School of the Environment in China, where he focused on environmental migration...
