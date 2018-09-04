E-lot: College likely to restore some student parking; adds more spaces elsewhere

On Monday, however, Burger said student spaces will most likely be restored once construction on the northeast side of E-lot is complete around September 12.

To compensate for lost student parking, Public Safety has also now designated 65 additional parking spaces for juniors and seniors: 46 in the lot behind the Mahaney Center for the Arts (Q-lot) and 19 near the Ridgeline Residential Complex (R-lot).

Burger also said there were 30 junior/senior parking spaces in R-lot that “were not utilized by students last year.” He said that between those 30 spaces, the 65 additional spaces, and the 33 likely to be added to E-lot, the college views the changes as a net gain of 13 spaces.

The north side of E-lot will be home to temporary offices. The building is expected to open in the fall of 2019.