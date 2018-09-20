The Middlebury Campus

Menu

Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

By BENJY RENTON
September 20, 2018

At the annual TAM Trek on Sunday, Sept. 16, the Middlebury cross country teams raised over $1,100 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The team participated in the event and supported Miles for Maeve, a fund dedicated in honor of Middlebury resi-dent Maeve Hammel, 16, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age two. Hammel benefits from a medication that was developed as a result of the funds raised by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

BENJY RENTON
BENJY RENTON

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Contributor
BENJY RENTON, Senior Sports Editor
Benjy Renton ‘21 is a Sports Editor. He has previously served as arts and sciences editor, features editor and a staff writer. Renton’s academic interests include International and Global Studies, Chinese and Geography. During the summer of 2018 he studied at Middlebury’s new School of the Environment in China, where he focused on environmental migration...
Leave a Comment




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Cavaliers GM Koby Altman ’04 Talks Life with the Liberal Arts

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Field Hockey Remains Undefeated, Duh

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Women’s Soccer, Like Butter, On a Roll

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Men’s Soccer Shocks, Beats Amherst on Home Turf

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Football Defeated at Wesleyan, 52-21

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Women’s Tennis Begins Season Winning Streak

  • Sports

    Men’s Tennis Competes at Home

  • Sports

    Women’s Golf Sub-Par (In a Good Way)

  • Sports

    Men’s Golf Hosts 36th Duke Nelson Invitational

  • Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

    Sports

    Cross Country Dominates at Aldrich Invitational

Menu
Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek