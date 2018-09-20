Photos of the Week: Middlebury Cross Country Runs the TAM Trek

At the annual TAM Trek on Sunday, Sept. 16, the Middlebury cross country teams raised over $1,100 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The team participated in the event and supported Miles for Maeve, a fund dedicated in honor of Middlebury resi-dent Maeve Hammel, 16, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age two. Hammel benefits from a medication that was developed as a result of the funds raised by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

BENJY RENTON

