Women’s Golf Aims High and Long

Following their solid pace last weekend, the Middlebury women’s golf team continued its momentum and placed fifth out of 11 teams at the Mount Holyoke Invitational, hosted by the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass. The Panthers teed a solid 322 on Saturday and 319 on Sunday to finish with an overall score of 641. Amherst (619) took home the top two spots, bringing a close to another long weekend.

A consistent player, Blake Yaccino ’20, was Middlebury’s top finisher, taking four strokes off her day one score to finish in fourth place with a 150 (77-73). At the St. Lawrence Invitational two weeks ago, Yaccino also carded a 150, proving that she is a formidable opponent and a catalyst for the Panthers.

Head Coach Bill Mandigo took note of Yaccino’s high-performing consistency, describing the hard work and dedication that Yaccino and the whole team put forth daily. By setting high goals and expectations for the team, Mandigo believes that the Panthers will continue doing well and improve throughout the season.

“I expect this team to work hard to improve on a daily basis,” Mandigo said. “I hope they will continue to support one another and push each other to get better.”

The team has also been incorporating new strategies into their daily regime, in which little things like mental toughness are already creating results.

“We talk about ‘the next’…letting the last shot go, good or bad, and concentrating on what is in front of them,” Mandigo said. “We also talk about controlling what can be controlled.”

Following Yaccino, in fifth place, was Chloe Levins ’20 with a 152 (75-77), another reliable scorer for the team. Helen Dailey ’19 was next for Middlebury with a 169 (88-81), followed by Maddy Cordeiro ’22 who shot a 172 (82-90). Anna Zumwinkle ’20 wrapped up the scorers with a total of 187 (99-88). Also competing was Erika Nakagawa ’21, who carded a 186 (97-89).

This weekend, the Panthers will travel to the Williams Fall Invite on Sept. 29-30, where they will face new opponents with hopes of coming out on top.