CROP Hunger Walk: Middlebury Marches to Fight Food Insecurity

Slideshow • 7 Photos BENJY RENTON After the finish line, community members hollered in support of fighting food insecurity.

Students, community members, golden retrievers and President Laurie Patton all gathered on Sunday, Sept. 30 for the CROP Hunger Walk. The nationally organized event’s mission is to fight food insecurity through an annual fundraiser walk. Last week, the Middlebury community gathered to raise money for a slew of local organizations.

The seven organizations aided through the fundraising event showcased their missions in thwarting food insecurity through poster boards and volunteer representatives. Ranging from the Charter House Coalition to H.O.P.E. (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects), the local non-profits represented have become essential to Middlebury residents.

Founded in 1947, CROP was originally an acronym for Christian Rural Overseas Program. Today, the walk has outgrown its Christian roots to be an interfaith and education-based fundraising event embraced by people of varying backgrounds across the country.

Community members gathered on the Town Green mid-afternoon Sunday, where President Patton was the honorary chair and speaker. Students of the Middlebury Track and Field team have been notable participants in the last few years, raising thousands of dollars for the event through the organization’s website and repping the team’s gear the day of the event.

Following President Patton’s remarks, the crowd began the 2.8-mile route in support of the seven local food shelves and organizations that help thwart hunger in Addison County.