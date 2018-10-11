Coffee Beans: October 11, 2018

Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
By Pia ContrerasOctober 11, 2018
Pia Contreras
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
“He was too good”: Remembering Former College Employee Suad Teocanin
From Carol’s to The Lobby, Stores are Closing in Downtown Middlebury
We Support Survivors
Power Outage Hits College Night Before Classes; Causes Flash Light Party
E-lot Student Parking Eliminated
Cartoons
Mildroodle: October 11, 2018
Zach Auerbach: October 11, 2018
Michael Frank: October 11, 2018
La Chancleta: October 11, 2018
Little Dinky Comics: October 11, 2018
Sarah Fagan: October 11, 2018
Zach Auerbach: October 4, 2018
Coffee Beans: October 4, 2018
Sarah Fagan: October 4, 2018
The Middlebury Campus
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in