Special Edition: The Election Issue

This is your one-stop page for all election-related articles. The Campus staff has spent the last two months tracking trends in local, state and national midterm election races. What are the most salient issues in this election? Who are the candidates to watch? What are Middlebury College’s ties to this race? Below you’ll find profiles on gubernatorial candidates, Q&As with a range of prominent figures and pieces on what this surge of democracy looks like on campus.

Why an election issue? Check out our Editor in Chief’s op-ed this week on how this special edition came into fruition.