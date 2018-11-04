Field Hockey Defeats Tufts for Second Consecutive NESCAC Championship

After a three hour rain delay against Trinity during the NESCAC semifinals on November 3, the field hockey team won its second consecutive NESCAC championship and seventh in program history, defeating Tufts 1-0 at home. The top seed in the NESCAC tournament, the Panthers will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament starting this weekend.

Emma Johns ’20 was the sole scorer throughout the game, scoring off a penalty corner late into the first half. Goalie Meg Collins ’19.5 finished with one save, with Middlebury and Tufts both having 9 shots each.

Having won the national championship last year, the Panthers will look for a repeat as they progress through the NCAA regional rounds this weekend. Having received a bye for the first round of the tournament, the Panthers will play the winner of the Keene State vs. SUNY New Paltz game (scheduled to take place on November 7) this Saturday, November 10.