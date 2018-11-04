Field Hockey Defeats Tufts for Second Consecutive NESCAC Championship
November 4, 2018
After a three hour rain delay against Trinity during the NESCAC semifinals on November 3, the field hockey team won its second consecutive NESCAC championship and seventh in program history, defeating Tufts 1-0 at home. The top seed in the NESCAC tournament, the Panthers will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament starting this weekend.
Emma Johns ’20 was the sole scorer throughout the game, scoring off a penalty corner late into the first half. Goalie Meg Collins ’19.5 finished with one save, with Middlebury and Tufts both having 9 shots each.
Having won the national championship last year, the Panthers will look for a repeat as they progress through the NCAA regional rounds this weekend. Having received a bye for the first round of the tournament, the Panthers will play the winner of the Keene State vs. SUNY New Paltz game (scheduled to take place on November 7) this Saturday, November 10.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Benjy Renton ‘21 is a Sports Editor.
He has previously served as arts and sciences editor, features editor and a staff writer.
Renton’s academic interests include International and Global Studies, Chinese and Geography.
During the summer of 2018 he studied at Middlebury’s new School of the Environment in China, where he focused on environmental migration and government policy relating to water quality.
In the past, he has worked for an NGO in Beijing, China dedicated to serving migrant children through theater and a nonprofit in Connecticut helping motivated and talented minority students from underserved communities through independent schools and college placement.
Michael Borenstein ’19 is Chief Photo Editor.
He has been with the photos team since his freshman fall and has served as an editor since the Spring of 2016.
Michael is majoring in Economics with a minor in Computer Science and Classics. He completed a study abroad program last fall at University College London.
This past summer, Michael interned at Grant Thornton as a healthcare consultant, where he assisted in an IT modernization project for the largest public hospital in New Jersey. In the summer of 2017, he worked as an intern at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
In addition to his role with The Campus, Michael has served as a grader for the Computer Science Department and is currently working with friends to create Middlebury’s first Blockchain club.