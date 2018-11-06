Election Night Results

AMELIA POLLARD AMELIA POLLARD

ADDISON UPDATE: 11:06 pm, Democrats Ruth Hardy and Chris Bray were both declared winners of the local state senate race at 9 pm this evening. The announcement was followed by a joint speech, in which the two cited Universal Primary Healthcare, paid family leave and a comprehensive lake cleanup plan as the top priorities to tackle in Montpelier.

Hardy, a first-time elect, thanked her staff and husband, Jason Mittell, professor and chair of the Film & Media Culture department, for their support on the campaign trail. She spent the day visiting 10 of the 25 towns with campaign treasurer Dave Silberman. She drove from Huntington to Middlebury “blasting 80s tunes and dancing,” she said at the Middlebury Inn this evening.

Paul Forlenza, who’s on the Addison County Democratic Committee in Lincoln, Vt., was stationed at the corner of the Middlebury Inn, intermittently connecting his computer to the large TV in the room to broadcast up-to-date local election results.

“Town clerks report into candidates or somebody who’s close to a candidate in town,” Forlenza said.

Addison-3 House seats were won by Democrats Diane Lanpher and Matt Birong by a narrow margin. Democrats Mari Cordes and Caleb Elder have both been elected to Addison-4 with 26.5 percent and 29.1 percent of the vote, respectively.

“Yes! We have two Ds. Caleb and Mari have just won,” declared Dave Sharpe, the retiring legislative from Lincoln, Vt. to a packed crowd at the Middlebury Inn Tuesday night just before 9 pm.

STATE UPDATE: 10:46 pm, At the VT Dems event in Burlington this evening, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch were among the politicians to give speeches.

“Being the United States Senator from Vermont has been the honor of my life,” Sen. Sanders said during his speech this evening.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan was re-elected for his second term. Jim Condos, the secretary of state, addressed the crowd just after the announcement of Donovan’s win, harping on the emphasis of voting in this midterm election.

“This election was about one four-letter word: vote,” Condos said during his speech. He believes the state’s voter turnout was 55 percent today — the highest of any midterm election. 69,000 early votes were cast, as opposed to 33,000 in 2014.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist addressed the crowd, thanking supporters and volunteers for the arduous hours put in during the last six months. She admitted defeat with 82 percent of votes reporting in the state.

BENJY RENTON BENJY RENTON

“I’m very proud of the campaign we’ve run,” Hallquist said in her concession speech at the Burlington Hilton. “Phil is going to be very committed to the future of Vermont. We sparred well and I think Vermont is a beacon of hope of what democracy looks like.”

Hallquist began her campaign on March 2 and has been lauded by Democrats for supporting single-payer healthcare, the $15 minimum wage and paid family leave — all proposals Gov. Scott’s vetoed in the last few months

Gov. Scott’s favorability dropped dramatically after passing stricter gun laws this past summer. However, he’s continued to be one of the most favored Republican governors nationwide. Vermont is one of the only states that often has split ballots. Many voters are willing to vote for a Republican governor, but Democratic senators and congressman.