Election Day

8:30 p.m.: Senator Patrick Leahy and Congressman Peter Welch address the crowd at the Vermont Democrats Election Night Party in Burlington.

Close

8:20 p.m. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock ’82 (R-Virginia) has lost her bid for reelection to the U.S. House of Representative.

"The win by Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, gives the prized 10th Congressional District seat to Democrats for the first time in almost four decades." https://t.co/2k69ynCUBj — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 7, 2018

7:57 p.m. Our reporters are stationed in three places: Crossroads Café, the Middlebury Inn, and the Hilton Burlington. We’ll be bringing you live updates.

5:07 p.m.: It’s getting dark! Voters continue to turn up at the polls.

Close

4:42 p.m.: Students continue to flock to the polls.

Close

4:00 p.m.: MiddVote hosts a “Party at the Polls,” featuring cookies, pizza and face painting. Students, faculty, staff and community member stop by on the way back from voting.

Close

3:01 p.m.: Another MiddVote shuttle leaves for the polls.

2:15 p.m.: Voting continues through the rain.

Close

1:00 p.m.: Full of students, the sixth MiddVote shuttle of the day leaves Adirondack Circle for the polls.

12:30 p.m.: Professor of Political Science Matt Dickinson reported “record turnout” at his weekly politics luncheon, where Dickinson analyzed the electoral landscape heading into today’s elections and made his own midterm predictions: a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives, and an unchanged Republican majority in the Senate. Several boxes of pizza, courtesy of Model UN, may have contributed to the surge in attendance.

Close

9:35 a.m.: Former Governor of Vermont Jim Douglas ’72 and Celeste Levy ’22 cast their votes. Outside the town offices, members of various local races campaign for their candidates.

Close

8:05 a.m.: MiddVote begins operating hourly shuttles to the polls.

Close

6:47 a.m.: Voters begin lining up at the polls, which open at 7 a.m. Associate Professor of the History of Art and Architecture Katy Smith Abbott is among the first to vote.