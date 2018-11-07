Democrats Sweep Addison County Races
November 7, 2018
Early on election night, Democrats Mari Cordes and Caleb Elder won seats in the Vermont House of Representatives, ousting the Republican incumbent Fred Baser. Retiring Democratic legislature Dave Sharpe, who left one of the house seats open, said he is pleased with the results.
“We’ve elected two Democrats and they’ve both worked very hard. They’re going to be great representatives,” Sharpe said. “I’m really pleased with their character and their knowledge.”
Sharpe speculated that Baser may have lost on the basis of his voting record. “The concerning part for myself, and I think for a lot of voters in the district, was that while he voted for some good policy on the floor of the house, he sustained the governor’s vetoes and changed his vote to do that,” he said. “I think the blue wave is real.”
Sharpe also applauded state senator-elects Ruth Hardy and Chris Bray for their landslide victory. “I knew that Bray and Hardy were going to win big right from the beginning,” he said. “They outshine their competitors by a whole lot and the public realized that. They’ll have a big win tonight before all the votes are counted.”
Other Democratic candidates are still waiting for their election results to come in. Dennis Wygmans, the current state’s attorney for Addison County, does not expect his election to be called before morning. “So far I’m optimistic but it’s going to be very tight,” he said. Wygmans has never run for election before as he was appointed by former governor Peter Shumlin. He said the process of running for office has been eye-opening. “It’s a lot of work,” he said. “Especially when you have to work the job of being state’s attorney on top of trying to run for office.” I knew that Bray and Hardy were going to win right from the beginning.” — Dave Sharpe
I knew that Bray and Hardy were going to win right from the beginning.”
— Dave Sharpe
As for the other races of the night, he said he is hoping for all the county races to go blue. “I have a lot of folks I’ve campaigned with here,” he said. “I’m rooting for all the Dems on the ballot.”
Lieutenant Sheriff Peter Newton, who is currently running for sheriff, is also optimistic about his prospects, especially after winning both the Democratic and Republican primaries in August as a registered Democrat. “Going into this we knew we would do well, it’s just a matter of waiting for the results to come in,” he said. Like Wygmans, Newton expects this to be a long night. “It sounds like I’m ahead by a lot, but until I start seeing it for myself, I won’t rest,” he said.
Sarah Asch ’19.5 is an editor at large.
She previously served as senior features editor, features editor, and staff writer.
Asch is majoring in English Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Spanish. She spent the spring of 2018 studying abroad in Córdoba, Spain.
After falling in love with journalism in high school, she spent a semester interning at a magazine in Madrid before starting college. Since then, she has worked at Tikkun Magazine, a social justice quarterly in Berkeley, CA, and at the San Francisco Public Press, where she spent the summer writing about youth homelessness.
Asch is excited to return to the Campus this year to write more news and feature stories and learn a thing or two about radio journalism.
Amelia Pollard ‘20.5 is the digital director.
She previously served as senior local editor, local editor, and staff writer.
Pollard is majoring in Political Science with a minor in French and a concentration on international environmental issues.
In the past, she has worked at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Columbia University’s Earth Institute on projects pertaining to public policy and the environment. During the summer of 2017, she helped the environmental non-profit The Green Schools Alliance develop a nation-wide sustainable certification program for public school districts.
After spending the summer of 2018 at Middlebury’s intensive French language program, she plans on studying abroad in Paris during the spring of 2019 at Sciences Po.