Incumbent Wygmans Clings to 10-Vote Lead in State’s Attorney Race

Incumbent Dennis Wygmans (right) holds a slim lead over Peter Bevere.

COURTESY PHOTOS

By CAROLINE KAPP
November 8, 2018

Tuesday’s midterm election proved that every vote does indeed count, with the Addison County state’s attorney race being decided by a mere 10 votes, according to unofficial data from the Secretary of State’s office.

Incumbent Dennis Wygmans appears to have won re-election, fending off a challenge from Peter Bevere ’96, who ran as an independent. However, due to Wygmans’s slim margin of victory, Vermont law grants Bevere the right to request a recount, and the Addison Independent reported Thursday that he plans to do so.

In an email, Wygmans said he was surprised by the narrowness of the results, though he felt that Bevere ran a strong campaign. “I thought it would be close — not nine votes close,” he said.

While Wygmans would obviously be content to let his victory stand, he said he would not be opposed to a recount request from Bevere, who has not responded to request for comment.

“The will of the people is what matters in these instances,” Wygmans said.

Incumbent Wygmans Clings to 10-Vote Lead in State’s Attorney Race