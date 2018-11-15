The Middlebury Campus

Menu

Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

By JENNY LANGERMAN
November 15, 2018

MICHAEL BORENSTEIN/THE MIDDLEBURY CAMPUS
The Panthers, led by Sarah DiCenso ’19, storm the field after advancing in the NCAA Tournament.

This past weekend, Middlebury women’s soccer hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, beating out Maine Farmington and Ithaca College to keep its season alive.

The Panthers’ first-round matchup against the Maine Farmington Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 10 was a 4-1 easy win for the third-ranked Panthers. Abigail Byler ’19, Olivia Miller ’20, Eliza Van Voorhis ’21 and Eliza Robinson ’21 scored a point each for Middlebury, while their opponents could only manage to put up one. Middlebury boasted a 51-2 shot advantage over the Beavers and held each of the game’s 16 corner kicks. 

MICHAEL BORENSTEIN/THE MIDDLEBURY CAMPUS
Midfielder Eliza Robinson ’21 attempts to keep the ball circulating within the Panthers’ offense.

Fresh off their first-round win, the Panthers headed into their second game of the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 11 to try to win the NCAA regional final title. This matchup against Ithaca certainly proved to be more of a challenge than that of the previous day, as regulation time ran out with the teams still standing at 0-0. A double overtime gave no advantage for either team, and for the second time in two weeks, Middlebury headed into a shootout to fight to keep its season alive.

Despite much back-and-forth action during the field play, Middlebury easily dominated the shootout and proved itself as the team deserving the regional title. Shootout goalie Eva Shaw ’19.5 of Middlebury heroically stopped all three of Ithaca’s attempts, while Sarah DiCenso ’19, Ellie Greenberg ’20 and Cate Shellenback ’22 all made theirs on the flipside for the Panthers.

MICHAEL BORENSTEIN/THE MIDDLEBURY CAMPUS
Women’s soccer piles over goalkeeper Eva Shaw ’19.5 after she stopped all three of Ithaca’s shootout attempts. Middlebury took home the NCAA regional final title on Sunday, Nov. 11.

This marks just the eighth NCAA regional final win ever for Middlebury women’s soccer, another definite indication of the Panthers’ incredible season this fall.

Now, Middlebury will move on to the tournament’s sectionals next weekend, in which it will host one of the four sectional sites. The Panthers will face Swarthmore College on Saturday, Nov. 17, and a win will propel them to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags:

Leave a Comment




Navigate Left
  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Field Hockey Flies to Final Four

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Football Finishes Fourth in NESCAC, Loses to Tufts

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Women’s Cross Country Second, Men’s Third at NCAA Regionals

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Men’s Soccer Falls in NCAA Match

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Field Hockey Crowned NESCAC Champions

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Women’s Soccer Scores Fourth NESCAC Championship in History

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Football Brings Home the Old Rocking Chair

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Middlebury Reacts to Red Sox World Series Victory

  • Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title

    Sports

    Men’s Soccer Receives NCAA Tournament Bid

  • Sports

    Women’s Volleyball Finishes Their Season 17-6

Navigate Right
Menu
Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
Women’s Soccer Takes Home NCAA Regional Title