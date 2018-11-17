The Middlebury Campus

Field Hockey Headed to National Championship

By BENJY RENTON
November 17, 2018

BENJY RENTON
The field hockey team poses with President Laurie Patton after winning the NCAA quarterfinals on November 11. The team will now advance to the NCAA Division III Championship on November 17.

After a NESCAC championship victory on November 4 and a 14-hour bus ride to Manheim, Pennsylvania, the field hockey team secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship after a 4-2 victory against Rowan University.

Grace Jennings ’19 led the Panthers with goals at 7 and 27 minutes into the first half, while Danielle Brown ’21 continued to carry the team with two goals in the second half. Marissa Baker ’20 was also responsible for two assists and Jennings assisted Brown for Brown’s 12th goal of the season. Goalie Meg Collins ‘19.5 achieved six saves during her time in goal.

“I thought it was a terrific display of athleticism on both sides. Rowan was the most physical, the quickest, the most powerful opponent we have faced this year,” head coach Katharine DeLorenzo said in a press conference following the game.

The Panthers will now face NESCAC foe Tufts tomorrow at 1 p.m. in the NCAA Division III championship. This will be the third time the Panthers have played the Jumbos this season; the Panthers won 2-1 in an overtime match in the regular season and 1-0 in the NESCAC Championship. The Panthers aim to capture their fourth NCAA title, having previously won in 1998, 2015 and 2017 and advancing to the finals in 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2011.

The game will be streamed on NCAA.com here, starting at 1 p.m.

Field Hockey Headed to National Championship