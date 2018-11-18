Women’s Soccer Scores Spot in Final Four

The women’s soccer team won a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four with a 1-0 victory against Misericordia University in the sectional final on November 18.

Ellie Greenberg ’20 scored the only goal of the match in the second half, assisted by Sabrina Glaser ’20. This is Greenberg’s sixth goal of the season. Eliza Robinson ’21, Amanda Dafonte ’19, Olivia Miller ’20, Rose Evans ’22, Gretchen McGrath ’21, Eliza Van Voorhis ’21, and Simone Ameer ’21 all achieved shots during the game. During her 90 minutes in goal, Ursula Alwang ’20 walked away with two saves.

Sunday’s victory brings the third-ranked Panthers to a record of 18-1-3. The team will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete against number one-ranked Washington University in Saint Louis on November 30. The winner of the semifinal match will play the winner of the Williams and Christopher Newport game in the Division III Championship on December 1.

Slideshow • 5 Photos MICHAEL BORENSTEIN The women's soccer team celebrates after a 2-0 victory against Swarthmore on November 17.