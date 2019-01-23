Special Edition: the Staff Issue

With employees across the institution facing uncertainty about their futures as Middlebury’s workforce planning process ramps up, we decided that it would be pertinent to dedicate our second special issue of the year (after our November election issue) to college staff.

We’ve spent the last few weeks reporting on some of the most important issues faced by the people who work at the college, from job insecurity to pay levels to trust in the administration. We’ve also written about some of the work they do each day: baking in Proctor, designing costumes at the Center for the Arts, driving the Zamboni, and more.

Below you’ll find a list of our full coverage this week, across all five sections of the paper. We hope you enjoy.

–The Middlebury Campus staff

