Chemistry Professor Who Asked Offensive Question to Take Immediate Leave of Absence

Professor Jeff Byers will be taking an immediate leave of absence from his teaching duties, the Chemistry department announced in an email to Byers’ students on Wednesday afternoon, following campus-wide outcry over an offensive question he posed on a midterm exam last month.

The email, from department chair Bob Cluss, did not specify whether Byers’ courses will be taught by another professor. It promised that the department would update students “by the end of this week” on how their courses will be completed in the remaining four weeks of the semester.

The question, part of an exam for the Chemistry 103 course, asked students to calculate “a lethal dose” of the gas “Nazi Germany used to horrific ends in the gas chambers during The Holocaust.” Although students in the class reported feeling uncomfortable at the time, it was not brought to public attention until last Friday, through an article in the student-run satirical newspaper The Local Noodle.

This story will be updated.