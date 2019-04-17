Lecture by Controversial Conservative Speaker Now Canceled; Professor Promises to Re-invite

The lecture by Ryszard Legutko, a controversial scholar and far right member of the European Parliament from Poland has been canceled, the college announced in an email on Wednesday afternoon. The email was signed by Dean of Students Baishakhi Taylor and Provost Jeff Cason.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” they wrote. “It was based on an assessment of our ability to respond effectively to potential security and safety risks for both the lecture and the event students had planned in response.”

Legutko’s talk was scheduled to take place at 4:30 in Kirk Alumni Center, which is housed at the college golf course. The event was moved there from Bicentennial Hall as interest in Legutko’s visit grew, and to reduce potential security risks.

The administrators said the college had worked with both events and protest organizers to find a new location.

“However, it became clear with the increased number of participants that we didn’t have the staff capacity to adequately ensure everyone’s safety,” they wrote. “We appreciate the thoughtful work of faculty and student organizers, their contributions to the planning process, and their desire to prevent disruption.” They said they made their decision based on Middlebury’s event policy. The college will meet with organizers of both events in the future.

According to Grace Vedock ’20, a protest organizer, the decision to cancel the event was made by the college’s senior leadership.

“It was never our intent to prevent the event from happening; we have reiterated at every step of the process that we did not want to impede his right to speak,” she said.

Vedock said the protest, which was to incorporate a celebration of queer identity, will be rescheduled once safety concerns are addressed. The protest group’s statement can be found here.

Legutko was invited by the Alexander Hamilton Forum, a speaker series founded last year that “aims to foster thoughtful engagement with the ideas that have informed the creation and development of the American polity.” The director of the program is Assistant Political Science Professor Keegan Callanan. When reached for comment on the administration’s decision, Callanan said he had already invited Legutko to speak on campus next year.

“The principle of freedom of inquiry must be held inviolable, ” he said. “I have asked Professor Legutko to speak at Middlebury College during the 2019-2020 academic year. I have proposed that he speak on totalitarian temptations in free societies. Hundreds of students now wish to hear him speak; their right to open inquiry must be vindicated.”

This story will continue to be updated.