Varsha Vijayakumar Elected SGA President

Varsha Vijayakumar ’20 was elected president of the Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2019–2020 academic year on Friday, April 19th. She received 60 percent of the vote (611 votes).

The number of students voting in the election dropped from 1,686 last spring to 1,026 this spring, bringing voter turnout to 36.81%.

Joel Machado ’22 came in second place with 25% of the vote (253). John Gosselin ’20, the current co-chair of Community Council, came in third place with 15 percent of the vote (162).

Roni Lezama ’22 was elected the co-chair of Community Council for the full 2019–2020 academic year. Lezama ran uncontested.

Six other races were also uncontested. The race for fall Brainerd senator was vacant.

The Campus will publish a more detailed report in the April 25 issue of the paper.