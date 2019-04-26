Test Javascript

Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
April 26, 2019
Sabine Poux
Senior News Editor
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Chemistry Test Question Invokes Nazi Gas Chambers; Controversy Ensues After Satirical Newspaper Makes it Public
Geology Professor Shows Cartoon Joking About Slave Trade in Class
Chemistry Professor Who Asked Offensive Question to Take Immediate Leave of Absence
In Defense of Jeff Byers
Legutko Still Speaks to Politics Class After Administration Cancels Public Lecture
Uncategorized
STEM in the Liberal Arts: A Defense of CHEM 0103
Ally Murphy
Hattie LeFavour
Ben Glass
Lucy Grindon
Cali Kapp
Heather Boehm
Max Padilla
Riley Board
Cartoons
Little Dinky Comics: February 14, 2019
The Middlebury Campus
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in