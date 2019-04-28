Supporting the Hebrew Department, Through Language Tables

My name is Subin Cho, a member of Class of 2019 majoring in Chinese and Japanese. I have been serving as a student manager of Language Tables for 2018-2019 academic year. In light of recent events on campus, and as a manager of Language Tables, I would like to draw your attention to the members of our student body who are facing difficult situations: the Hebrew language community and the Jewish community.

Language Tables is a student-run restaurant facility operated daily in Redfield Proctor during lunchtime. I know our guests’ names from our sign​-in app, and I welcome them at the doors of Redfield. My job is to serve the 55 waiter peers and the 15 languages that are housed including Hebrew.

While I do not claim to represent the Hebrew language program or the Jewish community here, I do claim a strong identification for Language Tables. I am a representative of Language Tables, where the vast language and cultural communities of Middlebury College gather. Unfortunately, I don’t speak 15 languages but I do endeavor to interact with our guests by learning how to say “hello” or “do you need more water” in the 15 languages.

I want my guests to feel welcome. It is truly a privilege to serve a place where embodies Middlebury’s mission statement. 15 languages together bring diversity, inclusivity and knowledge. The language communities gathered at Redfield embody the vision of the future.

As ​The Campus article ​“Hebrew Program Will Lose Its Only Professor In Fall” illustrates, there are values that cannot be quantified. As an institution of higher education and a campus for many future leaders, our students’ rights to learn and engage with their cultures should be prioritized for the most. As a language student, it is unfortunate that the College cannot supply an academic option for our students. As a soon-​to-​be graduate, I am disappointed to see how Middlebury College takes the Hebrew program for granted and put a part of our student body in a very difficult position.

The Hebrew Program is one of the language programs that the College has been promoting. The lack of the Hebrew program would not only affect the students with the Jewish heritages, but us the students of Middlebury College collectively. We will be missing a chance to learn the Hebrew language and many others that it entails beginning next fall.

It is in my personal and professional interest to defend the Hebrew language community and the Jewish community here. To stand in solidarity, I added one more Hebrew Table for Friday Language Tables. Hebrew Tables offer a co-​curricular opportunity for students to practice their Hebrew speaking skills and to be engaged in a rich Jewish heritage. It is to show my personal support and to let the Hebrew language community and the Jewish community, inside and outside of the classroom know that there is a space for them at Middlebury College.

One of the important job responsibilities that I fulfilled as a manager was creating a shift schedule. Divided by languages and days of the week, I put all of our waiters’ names in each slot on that roster. Different waiters from Monday to Friday continue what Middlebury has been championing as an institution. When I first read the article ​“We Need the Hebrew Department” in ​The Campus​, I immediately thought about my waiters, especially the Jewish student waiters. Our Jewish student waiters are who will be directly affected by the cut to the Hebrew Program.