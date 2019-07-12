Eric Masinter, Middlebury junior from Colorado, dies

Eric Masinter ’21 died by suicide last week. Eric took his life during a cross-country road trip returning to his home in Colorado from Middlebury, according to an all-school email from President Laurie L. Patton sent on July 11.

Eric is survived by his parents, Rob ’86 and Kathy, and siblings Jess ’19 and Sarah, U.S. Air Force Academy ’21. He was previously a contributing writer to the The Campus.

Those of us on the editorial board who worked with Eric were heartbroken by this news. Eric displayed thoughtful writing ability through the valuable contributions he made to the news and features sections of this paper. During his time at The Campus, Eric’s reporting focused on the greater Middlebury community, covering the achievements of alumni and students. We as a board would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Masinter family and to Eric’s close friends.

In her email, Patton described Eric’s notable qualities, such as his passions for art and rock climbing, and expressed sympathies to his family. She also encouraged students to reach out to the residential life team, counseling staff and Scott Center chaplains for support as needed.

More information about an on-campus event celebrating Eric’s life is expected at the beginning of the academic year. The Campus will publish a more in-depth tribute to Eric at that time.