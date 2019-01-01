Panthers women’s volleyball is coming out swinging. Despite graduating three crucial starters, the women showed only strength and experience on the court this past weekend when they cruised past both Manhattanville College and Union College.

It is clear that the Panthers have their eyes set on a Nescac title. Although the women had a strong start to the 2018 season, they fell short in a heartbreaking loss to Tufts in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Three senior captains will lead the team to achieve this goal including Gigi Alper ’20, Chellsa Ferdinand ’20 and Beth Neal ’20.

“We’re looking to bookend the senior’s volleyball careers and capture the Nescac title once more, securing a spot in the NCAA tournament,” Alper said. “While we lost three impactful starters, our freshman class is deep and ready to step on the court to aid our run at the title.”

This year, the team will make defense their primary focus.

“This year our team is defensively oriented,” Alper said. “We want to play as a unit, gaining contributions from every position. Our goal is to be scrappy and to not let any ball hit the floor without effort.”

The women will journey to St. Michael’s on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and host their first home game against Colby-Sawyer on Wednesday, Sept. 18.