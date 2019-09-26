Security cameras to be installed on campus

Administrators outlined a plan to implement new security systems on Middlebury’s campus, including stationary security cameras at “high-priority locations,” in an all-school email Tuesday afternoon.

Exterior building entrances and exits, locations where thefts have occurred and areas used for large public events are places where stationary security cameras are likely to be installed this winter. “90% of colleges and universities” already use such cameras, according to the email.

In addition to stationary cameras, new swipe readers will be installed beginning this winter at entrances to certain academic buildings that have not had them in the past.

The email also mentioned a still-developing plan to equip “safety and security personnel” with body cameras, “an effective tool for providing transparency and accountability concerning safety practices.”

“We are still in the research and information-gathering stages regarding these cameras,” the email read.

The email was signed by Director of Public Safety Lisa Burchard, VP of Finance and Administration David Provost and VP for human resources Karen Miller.

The Campus will continue to update this story in print and online.