Women’s soccer shows up for Fall Family Weekend

Women’s soccer came back strong this weekend after a disappointing tie against Hamilton on Sept. 21. The Panthers shut out Connecticut College on Saturday, Sept. 28 and New England College on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Gretchen McGrath ’21 was the star of the show offensively against the Conn. College Camels, scoring both of Middlebury’s two goals. Notwithstanding one late scoring attempt from the Camels, Middlebury dominated the field.

The Panthers displayed more momentum the following game by attacking the goal often. Shots from Magnolia Moskun ’21.5, McGrath and Riley Kinum ’22 all found the net, securing the 3-0 win for Middlebury.

With two more wins under their belts, the Panthers remain unbeaten.