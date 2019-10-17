This week in sports

MEN’S SOCCER SETTLES FOR TIE AT HOMECOMING

BY ERIK ARVIDSSON

After a brutal double header in Maine, the Panthers drew with Colby this past Saturday in a Homecoming showdown. The Panthers managed to get on the board early as Drew Goulart ’20 connected on a header in the sixth minute to give Middlebury the early lead. Colby struck back quickly when Asa Berolzheimer evened the score at one in the 19th minute.

The rest of the match was tense as both teams pushed hard to find the back of the net. Following regulation and two overtime periods, the game ended in a 1-1 tie. The Panthers are not fully pleased with the performance, but remain positive about what is to come from the team.

“It was disappointing for us this weekend to drop points,” said Goulart. “But, I think that we had periods of the game in which we imposed ourselves on the flow and maintained offensive pressure well.”

Next up, the Panthers face Trinity at home on Saturday, Oct. 19.

WOMEN’S SOCCER TOPS CONFERENCE RANKINGS

BY HEATHER BOEHM

Women’s Soccer rose to the occasion this past weekend and delivered a win to their enthusiastic alumni on the sidelines, easing past Colby with a dominant 4-0 victory at home on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Middlebury women remain undefeated in NESCAC play following a successful Homecoming Weekend as they replace Williams atop the conference rankings.

Eliza Van Voorhis ’21 got the ball rolling straight from the first whistle. Within the first three minutes, she finished off an assist by Ellie Bavier ’22 and netted a ball past the Colby goalie. About 15 minutes later, Simone Ameer ’21 followed her lead and picked up the first of her two goals with the help of Gretchen McGrath ’21. Captain Olivia Miller ’20 beat out Colby defenders for one last goal to round out the first half, bringing the tally to three.

In the second half, however, the Mules adjusted, and Ameer was held off until the 56th minute before adding to the total.

Middlebury’s offense was dominant on the field, getting 15 shots on goal compared to Colby’s six.

Eva Shaw ’20.5 protected the net, deflecting all six Mule attempts.

“I feel like we’ve been building on each week’s performances and aiming to build and improve with each game we play,” said Miller. “We’ve been working on our team wide press to win the ball back and counter attack and it was an awesome collaborative effort to improve together.”

The Panthers will look to prolong their winning streak when they face Trinity at Dragone Field on Saturday, Oct 19.

MEN’S GOLF MISSES THE MARK IN SARATOGA

BY JACK KAGAN

The Men’s golf team continued a difficult stretch this past weekend, coming off of a 7th place finish at the Saratoga Invitational in Saratoga, N.Y. The Panthers finished just one stroke behind University of Rochester, and well behind familiar foes Trinity, Williams and Babson.

The depleted group, playing without standout Jordan Bessalel ’21, struggled to keep up with the pack for the third week in a row. With the fall season all but wrapped up, the Panthers are trying to keep their sights focused on righting the ship in the spring. “Those teams [in Saratoga] are just far better than we are. We are trying to prepare the best we can but right now they have a bit of a leg up on us” said Jeffrey Giguere ’20.

The team now begins the long wait until they return to the course for the spring season.

VOLLEYBALL SHOWS RESILIENCE IN SPLIT WEEKEND

BY HEATHER BOEHM

The Women’s Volleyball team split their conference games this weekend, falling to No. 24 Wesleyan 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 11 and rebounding with a 3-0 win over Connecticut College on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Pepin Gymnasium.

Wesleyan opened the weekend’s play with a fiery start, dictating the first two sets with a strong performance by Mia Horgan. The Panthers found their stride in the third set, but not before Wesleyan capitalized on their momentum with a four-point victory.

Panther Maggie Wise ’22 led the offense, tallying five kills throughout the contest, while Gigi Alper ’20 showed up on defense with 11 digs.

The Panthers brushed off Friday’s minor setback and were ready to face another NESCAC foe at home on Saturday.

The women jumped into gear as the first ball was tossed into play, at one point driving the first set with an 11-point spread. After getting a handle on the Camel offense, the Panthers proceeded to take the following sets 25-13 and 25-11.

Wise contributed 10 kills to the Middlebury effort, while Chellsa Ferdinand ’20 found her teammates for 16 assists.

The Panthers will make their way to MIT on Friday, Oct. 18 for the New England Challenge, where they will also take on Springfield and Babson.

WOMEN’S TENNIS FACES TOUGH COMPETITION AT NEWITT

BY MIGUEL ESPINOSA

Women’s Tennis competed in the prestigious New England Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament (NEWITT) from Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13, which was hosted by Mount Holyoke and Smith College.

The tournament involved “A,” “B”, and “C” brackets. To advance within a bracket, a team would need to win two of three matches against another team. The three matches included two singles matches, best of 3, and one doubles match, comprised of just one pro-set.

Ruhi Kamdar ’22 and Caitlin Neal ’23 earned the title for the “C” bracket, after having defeated duos from Western New England, Nichols, and Trinity. In the “B” bracket, Catherine Blayze ’20, Amanda Frank ’23, and Brinlea La Barge ‘23 reached the semifinals, but ultimately fell to Wesleyan, 2-1. For the “A” bracket, Maddi Stow ’20, Katherine Hughes ’20, and Skylar Schossberger ’20 swept Trinity in the first round, 3-0, but lost to a duo from Amherst in the second round, 2-1.

FIELD HOCKEY RIDES THE WAVE

BY MIGUEL ESPINOSA

Top-ranked Field Hockey defeated Colby College, 4-1, at home on Saturday, Oct. 12th. Middlebury’s record now stands at 11-0 overall and 7-0 against conference opponents. Colby took the field ranked 17th in the nation and holds a record of 6-3 after the loss.

Erin Nicholas ’21 notched the first goal at the 1:21 mark of the second quarter, burying a shot into the left post. Colby tied the game at 4:48, but the Panthers immediately responded with another goal by Nicholas 36 seconds later. Middlebury would go on to score two more unanswered goals in the third and fourth quarters.

For the most part, offensive momentum appeared to stay with the home team. The Panthers attempted fifteen shots throughout the entire game compared to Mules’ five. Hopefully such momentum continues when they face off against Trinity College at home on Saturday, Oct. 19.