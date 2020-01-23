Swim and Dive fall to Bates before posting two big home wins

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were synchronized in their last three performances, with both acquiring wins against Union College and Clarkson University on Saturday, Jan. 18, and both taking losses against Bates College on Sunday, Jan. 12.

For the men’s meet against Union and Clarkson, Corey Jalbert ’21 notched a victory in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in with a time of 21.97. He also took first-place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.27. On the women’s side, Frances Vandermeer ’20 also found victories at 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles, posting times of 26.64 and 58.54, respectively.

While the men’s and women’s squads lost to Bates, Kacey Hertan ’20 delivered a notable performance that Sunday, as she won the three-meter board with 226.15 points. Aska Matsuda ’22, meanwhile, won the 1650 yard freestyle at 17:52.5.

The Panthers will travel to Hamilton College on Saturday, Jan. 25 to compete against their hosts and Williams College.