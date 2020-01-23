Men’s hockey falls twice, extends losing streak to four

The men’s hockey team lost both of its matchups this week, falling to Norwich on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Plattsburgh on Friday, Jan. 17. With these two losses, Middlebury extends its losing streak to four, in addition to altering its season record to 7–7.

The Panthers traveled to Northfield, Vermont on Tuesday evening to face the fourth-ranked Norwich Cadets (14–2–2) in a non-conference tie. After a back-and-forth first stanza, the Cadets struck first in the second period with two goals within 59 seconds. Middlebury captain Owen Powers ‘20 responded quickly, netting his third goal of the season with 4:50 left in the period. In the third stanza, the Cadets added a third, sealing the win.

On Friday, the Panthers hosted Plattsburgh in their final non-conference game of the season, their fifth time playing in Kenyon Arena this month. Plattsburgh started hot, scoring an early goal 6:49 into the first period. They continued to find the back of the net in the second period, tallying two more goals halfway through the period. Just four minutes later, Zach Shapiro ‘22 notched his sixth goal of the season, a team high. Joe Drabin of Plattsburgh earned the final laugh though, finding an open pocket merely 12 seconds after Shapiro’s mark. Neither team was able to get on the board in the third period, as the game ended in a 4–1 defeat for the Panthers.

The men will compete on the road this weekend, facing off against Bowdoin on Friday, Jan. 24 and Colby on Saturday, Jan. 25. Game times are slated for 7:00pm and 3:00pm, respectively.