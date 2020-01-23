Women’s hockey perfect season snapped by Plattsburgh St.

Second-ranked women’s hockey pushed their winning streak to seven-games before it was ended by first-ranked Plattsburgh State. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Panthers triumphed over Endicott College 3–0. Madie Leidt ’21 won the race with the first goal in the first period and Delanie Goniwiecha ’23 scored twice in the second period. On Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, Middlebury went 2–0 in two consecutive games against Wesleyan with a final score of 3–1 in both games. Leidt, hungry for the win, scored early in the game on Friday, and twice on Saturday.

The Panthers, however, suffered their first loss at the hands of Plattsburgh State, 4–1, on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Middlebury entered the second intermission down 3–0, but a goal by Eva Hendrickson ’22 a minute into the third period prevented them from being shutout.