Alpine and Nordic Skiing snag second at Harvard

The alpine and nordic teams fared well at the Harvard Carnival as they both finished in second place. “The Carnival loss has definitely left the team hungry and ready to go for next weekend. We’re all very excited for what we can do in the rest of the season.” said Nina Reichhelm ‘23.

The growing excitement is evident as racers from both the men’s and women’s squads are putting in some high finishes and fast times. For the women’s 5k skate, Alexandra Lawson ’21 earned the fastest time amongst all skiers, clocking in a time of 13:44:1. In the men’s 20k Classic Mass Start, Peter Wolter ’21 landed in third place at 54:23.5 on Friday, Feb. 2020.

Looking toward their home Carnival at the Middlebury Snowbowl, the team hopes to repeat their success after winning it all last year.

The future looks bright for these racers, especially first-year Ali Nullmeyer ’23, who raced in the World Cup in Flachau, placing in a career-best 16th.