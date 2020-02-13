Men’s hockey splits weekend away, better puck next weekend

The 2019-2020 men’s ice hockey campaign is quickly rounding up for the Middlebury Panthers, who recently travelled to Connecticut to face off against NESCAC opponents Trinity and Wesleyan. Despite falling to No. 9 Trinity in a blowout on Friday, Feb. 7, the Panthers found success in their matchup with Wesleyan on Saturday, Feb. 8th.

The Panthers kicked off their series against the Bantams, who narrowly defeated them by a score of 4–3, in early January. This time around, Trinity entered the match-up with a distinguished resume including a top-10 national ranking and a No. 2 standing in the NESCAC. Despite a closely contested first period, the Panthers were never able to find control of the game, conceding six total goals. Billy Dobensky ’23 and Bret Pastor ’22 found the back of the net for Middlebury, but it was not enough to faze the red-hot Bantams.

Middlebury then travelled south for an away match against the Cardinals, who dealt them a loss last month at home. After a scoreless first period, Alex Heinritz ’21 put in a deflected shot to put the Panthers ahead- and they never looked back. Brett Dineen ’20 doubled the Panthers’ lead early on in the third period and the effort was extended by Matt Danner ’21 and Tyler Capello ’22 who also added goals in the third. The game finished 4–1 for the Panthers. “The team really came together for the win on Saturday, and we’re building momentum for the playoffs,” noted Charlie Parsons ‘21. The Panthers begin their double header away at Williams on Friday, Feb. 14th and continue the following day, where they will play at home in Kenyon Arena.